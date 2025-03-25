Home / Technology / Tech News / China's DeepSeek releases AI model upgrade, intensifies rivalry with OpenAI

China's DeepSeek releases AI model upgrade, intensifies rivalry with OpenAI

The latest model demonstrates significant improvements in areas such as reasoning and coding capabilities compared to its predecessor

Deepseek
Deepseek (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek released a major upgrade to its V3 large language model, intensifying competition with U.S. tech leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic.

The new model, DeepSeek-V3-0324, was made available through AI development platform Hugging Face, marking the company's latest push to establish itself in the rapidly evolving AI market.

The latest model demonstrates significant improvements in areas such as reasoning and coding capabilities compared to its predecessor, with benchmark tests showing enhanced performance across multiple technical metrics published on Hugging Face.

DeepSeek has rapidly emerged as a notable player in the global AI landscape in recent months, releasing a series of models that compete with Western counterparts while offering lower operational costs.

The company launched its V3 model in December, followed by the release of its R1 model in January.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Realme Narzo 80 Pro launch in April, reveals Amazon listing: What to expect

WhatsApp for iOS tests Spotify integration for music sharing: How it works

Realme P3 Ultra 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 on April 17: Details

iOS 18.4 RC previews intelligence features coming to eligible Apple iPhones

Topics :DeepseekAI ModelsOpenAI

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story