Tech wrap March 4: Nothing Phone 3a series, MacBook Air, Galaxy Book 5

British tech company Nothing has unveiled its Phone 3a series in India. This lineup includes two models, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, both equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Staying true to the brand’s signature design, the devices feature a transparent back and the Glyph lighting interface.

Apple has announced the upcoming release of a new "Air"-branded product this week. CEO Tim Cook posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at an imminent launch. The product is speculated to be either the MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip or the next-generation iPad Air. Cook’s post, captioned "This Week," suggests an official reveal is imminent.

Samsung has opened pre-reservations for its upcoming Galaxy Book 5 series in India. Customers who pre-reserve the devices can gain early access and avail themselves of benefits worth up to Rs 5,000 upon purchase.

Samsung showcased the Galaxy S25 Edge at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. Originally teased during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, this ultra-thin smartphone is expected to be noticeably slimmer than other Galaxy S25 models. While a specific launch date has not been confirmed, the device is anticipated to be released in the coming months.

Apple has released the second developer beta for iOS 18.4, introducing improvements to Apple Intelligence features for supported iPhones. A key update brings Visual Intelligence support to the iPhone 15 Pro models from last year. The update also includes new shortcut actions for native apps, additional emojis, and dedicated applications for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Microsoft has introduced the DeepSeek R1 7B and 14B distilled models for Copilot+ PCs via Azure AI Foundry. Developers creating experiences for Copilot+ PCs can now leverage these smaller, more efficient AI models, which deliver similar capabilities to larger models while requiring less computing power. These models are accessible through Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft’s platform for building, managing, and deploying AI applications.

Singaporean authorities have arrested three individuals on fraud-related charges over the alleged unauthorised re-export of Nvidia GPUs to DeepSeek, a Chinese AI firm, potentially in violation of US trade regulations, as reported by ChannelNewsAsia (CNA).

San Francisco-based TurboML, a real-time machine learning platform, has announced a strategic initiative to develop an AI foundational model for Indian languages. The company’s founders aim to bring together AI researchers of Indian origin from across the globe for this project.