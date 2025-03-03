OnePlus 'Red Rush Days' sale: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

OnePlus 13 series, the sale includes offers on the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Nord smartphones, OnePlus Pad tablets, and ecosystem products such as the OnePlus Watch 2 series and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. OnePlus has announced special discounts, bank offers, and deals on a range of devices, including the latest OnePlus 13 series smartphones, as part of its 'Red Rush Days' sale. In addition to the, the sale includes offers on the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Nord smartphones, OnePlus Pad tablets, and ecosystem products such as the OnePlus Watch 2 series and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The Red Rush Days sale will be live from March 4 to March 9 on the OnePlus official website, the OnePlus Store app, and OnePlus Experience Stores. The offers will also be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India and mainline retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

OnePlus Red Rush Days: Offers

OnePlus 13 series

OnePlus 13 launch price: Rs 69,999 onwards

OnePlus 13R launch price: Rs 42,999 onwards

Offers:

Customers can avail bank discounts of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 13 and Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus 13R on select bank cards.

As part of the offer, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the OnePlus 13R has its price dropped temporarily by Rs 2,000.

Customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 on OnePlus 13 and up to Rs 4,000 on OnePlus 13R in trade-in deals.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 24 months available.

OnePlus 12 Series

OnePlus 12 launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards

OnePlus 12R launch price: Rs 39,999 onwards

Offers:

Customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 along with a bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 12 months available.

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Offers:

Customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 1,000 along with a bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to nine months available.

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2 launch price: Rs 39,999 onwards

Offers:

Customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 with no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options up to nine months on select bank cards.

Customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals.

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2 launch price: Rs 24,999

Offers:

Customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000 during the sale period and an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to 9 months available.

Others

Beyond these products, OnePlus has announced offers on the OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite smartphones, as well as on the OnePlus Pad Go tablet. For ecosystem products, there are also bank discounts and offers on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus Watch 2R and other audio devices including Bullets Wireless Z2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and more.