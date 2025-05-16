Sony has introduced its top-of-the-line wireless headphones for 2025—the WH-1000XM6—as part of its popular 1000X series. Created in partnership with acclaimed recording studios such as Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering, the new headphones are engineered for precise studio-quality audio and boast major enhancements in noise cancellation, powered by a newly developed processor.

Amazfit has added a new device to its wearable portfolio in India with the debut of the BIP 6 smartwatch. The device features a 1.97-inch AMOLED screen that peaks at 2,000 nits brightness, which ensures visibility even in bright sunlight. It comes equipped with comprehensive health-monitoring tools, such as in-depth sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, stress detection, and more.

OnePlus has revealed that its upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone will include a lifetime warranty for the display. This announcement was made in a teaser video showcasing a new green variant. The company stated that users would be entitled to free display replacements in the event of the green line issue. However, it also specified that the warranty does not cover “user/external damage.”

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has announced the upcoming launch of the Shark 5G, set for May 23. Prior to the launch, the company disclosed important features such as the phone's camera setup, display, and processor. Importantly, Lava confirmed that the 5G model would be priced under Rs 10,000. The 4G version was previously introduced in March for Rs 6,999.

OpenAI has begun integrating its newly released GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini models into ChatGPT. These models were previously launched via API alongside GPT-4.1 nano. As part of this update, GPT-4.0 mini will be removed from ChatGPT to make way for the newer versions.

OPPO has launched the Reno 14 series in China, featuring two models: the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro. These devices are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 and Dimensity 8450 processors, respectively. The phones are equipped with a 50MP main camera and an additional 50MP telephoto lens.

Google has introduced a suite of new accessibility enhancements for Android and the Chrome browser. Among them are AI-powered real-time Expressive Captions and a new zoom feature in Chrome that enlarges text without altering page layout. Updates also include improvements to existing tools like TalkBack, which can now respond to questions about images that lack alt text.

Netflix is preparing to launch a new AI-based advertising format that enables seamless product integration into its shows and movies. The announcement came during Netflix’s annual Upfront event on May 15.

Netflix ads suite: The upcoming technology allows brands to insert their products into Netflix content. According to a blog post, examples provided by Netflix showed advertising images overlaid on backgrounds inspired by series such as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Wednesday.

In February, reports surfaced about Apple testing a tool that would let users move playlists from Spotify and other streaming services into Apple Music. The feature has now started rolling out, according to an updated support page. Apple notes that users can transfer songs, albums, and playlists using an iPhone, iPad, Android device, or through the web.

Qualcomm has released the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor aimed at mid-tier smartphones. This new chip improves on-device AI capabilities, including support for the Stable Diffusion 1.5 model to accelerate image generation. It also brings upgrades across the CPU, GPU, and AI Engine (NPU).

Fortnite, the mobile battle royale game from Epic Games, has not yet been reinstated on Apple’s App Store despite expectations following a recent U.S. court decision. The game was resubmitted for review on May 9, but no decision has been made. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney stated on X that Apple is delaying the game’s return by neither accepting nor rejecting the latest submission.

Microsoft is rolling out OpenAI’s 4o image generation model across its Copilot suite. A company blog post states that users of the Copilot mobile app (iOS and Android), the Copilot web portal, Edge browser, and GroupMe will get access first. Support for the Windows and Mac Copilot apps, among others, will follow in the coming weeks.

Priced at Rs 64,999 for the 65-inch model, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV delivers strong value. It performs well in key areas like visuals and sound, and includes premium additions such as Filmmaker Mode and DTS audio support. Though it has minor drawbacks—like occasional lag and a 60Hz panel with limited 120Hz support—the lack of Dolby Atmos is unlikely to matter for most buyers.

Take-Two Interactive has forecast lower-than-expected fiscal 2026 bookings, suggesting that its upcoming game releases won’t fully offset the impact of delaying "Grand Theft Auto VI." The company’s stock declined 3 percent in after-hours trading.

The next "Grand Theft Auto" entry is anticipated to sell millions of units and generate billions in its initial weeks. Though the delay to fiscal 2027 may affect this year’s bookings, it could lead to stronger performance next year.

B2B fintech firms such as Cashfree Payments and Razorpay are simplifying backend operations for merchants using AI-powered tools and a solution called “Model Context Protocol” (MCP). This protocol functions like a “universal connector”—comparable to a USB-C port—making it easier for different software platforms to interoperate. As a result, AI assistants can directly interface with key APIs, simplifying integration for businesses of all sizes.