Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip enhances on-device AI for mid-range phones

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset for mid-range smartphones. The latest addition to the Snapdragon 7-series brings enhanced native AI processing abilities, including support for the Stable Diffusion 1.5 model for faster image generation. It also delivers notable performance upgrades across the CPU, GPU, and AI Engine (NPU).

Smartphone makers such as China’s Vivo and HONOR have confirmed that they will release devices powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 later this month.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4: What is new

Built on a 4nm process, the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 features a Kryo CPU architecture with one Prime core clocked up to 2.8GHz, four Performance cores up to 2.4GHz, and three Efficiency cores running at up to 1.8GHz. The platform also supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5x memory and UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1, or UFS 2 storage configurations.

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 offers a 27 per cent improvement in CPU performance, a 30 per cent GPU uplift, and a 65 per cent increase in AI processing abilities compared to the previous generation. Along with these performance gains, it introduces several first-in-series features spanning photography, connectivity, and audio. Here are the key highlights: