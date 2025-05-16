Fortnite still has not returned to Apple App Store, Epic Games explains why

American video game publisher Epic Games-owned mobile battle royale game, Fortnite, was expected to be reinstated on the Apple App Store by this week following the US court ruling. However, despite submitting the app for review on May 9, Fortnite has not yet been accepted or rejected in the system. Epic Games chief executive officer, Tim Sweeney, shared on X that the iPhone maker is keeping Fortnite’s return to the App Store in limbo by neither accepting it nor rejecting the latest submission that has been sent for review.

According to Apple’s developer website, on average, 90 per cent of submissions are reviewed in less than 24 hours. However, almost a week has passed now and Apple has not yet taken any decision on the submission. Why is Apple taking so much time to comply with the order?

Epic Games in a tricky spot

The US Judge ordered Apple to alter the rules of its App Store as per the 2021 ruling but it did not order the company to reinstate Fortnite immediately. As per the 2021 ruling, Apple was not obligated to let Fortnite return to its App Store.

The Judge observed that Epic Games willingly broke the rules that it had agreed to when creating its developer account due to which the ban was not unfair. Due to this, Apple now holds the final say on whether it will ever let Fortnite return to the App Store or not.

As mentioned, Epic Games submitted the app for review on May 9 however, after five days of inactivity, the developer withdrew the submission to file a new one instead. The new version of the submission accommodates a planned update which was scheduled for Friday (May 16).

Presently, it remains unclear when Apple will respond to the submission made by Epic Games.