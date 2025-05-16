Apple Music's new feature lets you bring playlists from Spotify and more

Earlier in February, Apple was reported to be testing a tool that allows users to import playlists from Spotify and other music streaming services. The feature is now being rolled out, according to an updated Apple support document.

Apple states that users can import songs, albums, and playlists into Apple Music using an iPhone, iPad, Android device, or via the web interface.

Apple Music’s playlist import tool: Availability

As per the updated support document, the tool is currently shown as available only in Australia and New Zealand, suggesting an expanded test phase. However, the development signals that a global rollout may follow soon.

What does the tool offer?

"You can start your transfer in the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, or on the web. You can transfer your songs, albums, and playlists from other music services to Apple Music, but what you can transfer varies by service. You can still access all of your saved content in the other service. Transferring music to Apple Music is provided by a third-party," noted Apple in support document.

Also Read

Apple is using SongShift, a third-party service, to enable this functionality. SongShift facilitates music library and playlist transfers between platforms. However, for Spotify users, it is worth noting that only personal playlists can be imported using SongShift – not those created by third parties.

How to transfer music to Apple Music

To begin transferring music from another service to Apple Music on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device:

Open Apple Music Settings

On iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > Apps > Music

On Android: Open the Apple Music app, tap More > Settings

Select "Transfer Music from Other Music Services"

Choose your source service from the supported list and sign in

Select the songs, albums, or playlists you wish to transfer

Tap "Add to Library"

Wait for the process to complete. Once done, one of the following messages will appear:

Transfer Complete: Apple Music found exact matches and added the content to your library

Some Music Needs Review: Apple Music found alternate versions. Tap Review Now, choose the appropriate version, and tap Save to add it to your library