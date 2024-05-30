Tech wrap May 30: Lava Yuva 5G launched, Apple tests AI-powered Siri, more

Home-grown smartphone brand Lava on May 30 launched Yuga 5G. The budget 5G smartphone is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage configurations, both with 4GB RAM, at Rs 9,499 and Rs 9,999, respectively. The Lava Yuva 5G will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Lava e-store and Lava retail outlets from June 5. It will be available in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green colours with matte finish and a side mounted fingerprint sensor standard across variants.

A potential deal between Apple and OpenAI for new artificial intelligence powered features on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks has been reported multiple times recently. However, a 9To5Mac report citing The Information stated that Apple has been conducting tests internally using OpenAI’s GPT model for its virtual assistant Siri since last year. It also mentions that discussions between Apple and Microsoft-backed OpenAI have been going on since mid-2023.

OpenAI made its latest GPT-4o model available to free customers from the day of launch. Alongside, the company announced that it will open up access to more intelligent features and advanced tools to free users. Now, OpenAI has announced that all ChatGPT free users can now use browse, vision, data analysis, file uploads, and GPTs. The new capabilities in the free tier is now available through ChatGPT app for Android, iOS and macOS, as well as on ChatGPT web.

Google is officially rolling out a minimised custom tab feature on Chrome browser for Android. The feature makes use of the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) window to offer a more simplified transition between native apps and web content. Google in a post on Chromium Blog page said that this feature enables “multitasking across surfaces, enhancing the in-app web browsing experience.”

Google’s Fitbit has launched the Ace LTE smartwatch specifically designed for kids aged seven or more. With built-in LTE connectivity, the Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch can connect with Fitbit Ace companion app on both iOS and Android devices, allowing parents to track their child’s location in real-time, make calls, send-and-receive text and voice messages, and more.

After launching the new iPad Pro models with OLED displays, Apple is reportedly planning to extend the OLED screen to MacBook Pro in the coming years. According to reports by market research firm OMDIA, Apple will introduce MacBook Pros with an OLED display by 2026. The demand for OLED displays in mobile devices is projected to grow by 37 per cent from 2023 to 2031, the report added.

Google now offers an option to play games within its video streaming platform YouTube. Announced in 2023, the YouTube Playables has graduated from the initial testing phase and is now available in select countries as part of an experimental rollout. India is not among the countries where Playables is available, but the country is expected to receive this feature once the general rollout commences.

OnePlus has announced a limited-edition Glacial White colour variant of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, that will be launched in India on June 6. The new colour variant will join Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colours variants. However, OnePlus is expected to offer the OnePlus 12 Glacial White only in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration.

China’s Lenovo-owned Motorola on May 30 launched in India the Moto G04s smartphone. Priced at Rs 6,999 the budget smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone boasts 50-megapixel rear camera, display of 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new shortcut in chats named “Imagine” that would allow users to generate AI images using Meta AI. Although there has been no official announcement on it, WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo has reported that the shortcut in chat for image generation appeared in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.12.4. The feature is still being tested and might be rolled out soon.

Samsung is working on AI-powered health tracking features for its next-generation smartwatches in the Galaxy Watch series. Anticipated to be named the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the wearables are expected to be unveiled at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which could take place on July 10. Ahead of the event, Samsung has published a blog in which the South Korean electronics maker shared details on the upcoming features.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI said on Wednesday it has signed content and product partnerships with The Atlantic and Vox Media, helping the artificial intelligence firm to boost and train its products.

Apple Inc. is seeking a senior engineer to help build a television and sports app for Android, a sign the company is finally bringing its TV+ service to the rival smartphone platform.

Arm Holdings on Wednesday unveiled new chip blueprints and software tools to help smartphones handle artificial intelligence tasks, along with changes to how it delivers those blueprints that could help speed their adoption.