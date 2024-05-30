Motorola launches Moto G04s budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

China’s Lenovo-owned Motorola on May 30 launched in India the Moto G04s smartphone. Priced at Rs 6,999 the budget smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone boasts 50-megapixel rear camera, display of 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Motorola Moto G04s: Price, variants, and availability

Priced at Rs 6,999, the Moto G04s smartphone will be available on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart from June 5.

Motorola Moto G04s: Specification

Offered in Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue and Sunrise Orange colour options, the Moto G04s smartphone features acrylic glass with PMMA finish on the back. The smartphone boasts sleek 7.99mm thin construction and weighs 178g. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 6.6-inch HD display of 90Hz refresh rate, protected with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Moto G04s supports Dolby Atmos audio.

The Moto G04s smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T606 processor. The phone comes with 4GB RAM, which can be extended to 8GB using virtual RAM feature. The smartphone comes with 64GB on-board storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for external storage support, up to 1TB.

Imaging on the moto g04s is covered by the 50MP main camera at the back and a 5MP camera on the front.