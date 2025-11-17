Vivo X300 series to be launched in India on December 2: What to expect

China’s Vivo has announced on X that its new flagship Vivo X300 series smartphones will launch in India on December 2. The lineup includes the standard Vivo X300 and the higher-end Vivo X300 Pro, both equipped with cameras co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. Vivo also confirmed it will debut the Vivo X300 Series Photographer Kit in India alongside the phones.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key features of the upcoming devices, covering the chipset, camera upgrades, design details, and software.

Vivo X300 series: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed that both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor. The phones will also feature the Vivo V3+ imaging chip to boost camera performance. On the display front, the Vivo X300 will include a 6.31-inch panel with slim 1.05mm bezels. Vivo is yet to share display specifics for the Pro model.

For the cameras, the Vivo X300 Pro will offer a triple rear setup featuring a 50MP ZEISS Gimbal-Grade primary lens, a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto lens. The regular X300 will also carry a triple-camera system but will switch to a 200MP ZEISS main camera, along with a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide lens and a 50MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera. Both models will include a 50MP ZEISS wide-angle front camera for selfies. Vivo has also confirmed the X300 Series Photography Kit for India, which will come with a 2.35x Telephoto Extender that works with both smartphones.