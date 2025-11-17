Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may debut with Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro — in January 2026, alongside the upcoming Galaxy S26 series smartphones. According to a report by Android Authority, the new earbuds have appeared in the latest One UI 8.5 beta update, hinting at a refreshed design, updated case layout, and new features. Animations within the firmware are said to offer the clearest indication yet of what Samsung is preparing for its next set of premium earbuds.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: What to expect

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are expected to introduce a redesigned look, stepping away from the sharper, triangular aesthetic of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Based on One UI 8.5 beta animations, Samsung appears to be adopting a flatter stem design while retaining pinch controls. The light bar on the stem — a signature element on the Buds 3 Pro — is not present in these animations, pointing toward a cleaner, more minimal finish.

The in-ear tips also appear to have been refined for a more ergonomic fit. The charging case is receiving one of the larger changes: instead of placing the earbuds vertically inside, Samsung is shifting to a layout where the Buds 4 Pro sits flat in the case. This is a more conventional approach and aligns with the design direction of several other premium wireless earbuds. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may launch on December 5: What to expect While details on the standard Galaxy Buds 4 remain limited, the Buds 4 Pro redesign may carry over to the base model as well, similar to Samsung’s Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro strategy. Internally, the two models reportedly carry the codenames “Handel” (Buds 4) and “Bach” (Buds 4 Pro).

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Expected features One UI 8.5 beta reference also points to a new hands-free control option for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro called “Head Gestures.” Similar capabilities exist in limited form on select Sony and Google earbuds, but Samsung seems to be expanding the idea significantly. According to Android Authority, Head Gestures will allow users to: Respond to calls or notifications by nodding or shaking their head

Hear notifications aloud or stop them mid-reading

Dismiss alarms, timers, Calendar alerts, and Reminders

Answer yes/no questions or wrap up conversations with an AI assistant

Access hands-free controls in situations where touch or voice input is difficult Several animations in One UI 8.5 also reference additional features Samsung is preparing for the Buds 4 Pro— many of which continue from the Buds 3 Pro lineup: