Apple set to release iOS 18.1 soon, with iOS 18.2 expected in December

Apple will release iOS 18.1 in a few weeks, followed by iOS 18.2, anticipated to launch in December with the next wave of Apple Intelligence features for the eligible iPhones. Currently, the US-based technology giant is testing an initial set of artificial intelligence features in both developer and public beta versions based on iOS 18.1. The more advanced features are expected with the iOS 18.2, which will initially be available for testing in beta soon after the rollout of the iOS 18.1 public release. Here are the AI features expected to arrive with iOS 18.2 ALSO READ: iOS 18.1 developer beta 6 is now available: What's new and eligible iPhones

Image Playground

iOS 18.2 will reportedly feature Apple’s Image Playground app, allowing users to type and generate "fun images in seconds" in three distinct styles: Animation, Illustration, and Sketch.

Genmoji

Genmoji is an Apple Intelligence feature that enables users to create custom emojis from text descriptions.

ChatGPT Integration

Apple’s Siri will integrate with ChatGPT, allowing users to communicate with ChatGPT while using Siri. Additionally, ChatGPT will be incorporated into Writing Tools, enabling text generation based on the topic the user is writing about.

Priority Notifications

Apple is expected to introduce Priority Notification in iOS 18.2. These notifications will appear first in the notification list.

Camera Improvements

The Camera Control on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will get a two-stage shutter mode, allowing lock focus and exposure on a subject. A gentle tap will click the image. Apple has indicated that this feature will be available later in the fall, hinting at its inclusion in iOS 18.2.

Visual Intelligence will also be available on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, allowing users to activate a new visual intelligence mode by clicking and holding the Camera Control button.

Mail app

iOS 18.2 will include a redesigned Mail app, adding a new “digest view” that categorises incoming emails into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. It should be noted that these are not Apple Intelligence features and will be available on all devices running iOS 18.

Apple has announced that Apple Intelligence will expand to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom in December. Features such as robot vacuum support in the Home app and new health features for AirPods Pro 2, including Hearing Aid and Hearing Test modes, could also be introduced in iOS 18.2.