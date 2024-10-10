Zoom expands AI features, introduces custom avatars and upgraded companion

Zoom has announced that it will soon allow users to create an AI avatar of themselves for sending short video messages to their team. This development is part of the communications technology company’s AI expansion plans.

ALSO READ: Zoom taps Microsoft veteran Michelle Chang for chief financial officer role

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp To create a digital avatar, users will be required to record a video of themselves, which will be utilised by Zoom’s artificial intelligence to create an avatar that resembles them in appearance and speech. Users can write the text that the AI avatar will speak. The feature will work exclusively with Zoom’s Clips feature.

“Custom avatars for Zoom Clips help users scale video clip creation by using a personalised AI-generated avatar to create clips with a transcript. Users will record themselves to create their personal avatar, and the avatar video clip will sync with the audio generated from the transcript, with built-in safeguards to protect against misuse for deepfake creation,” said Zoom.

Zoom has also introduced the next generation of Zoom AI Companion, the company’s AI personal assistant, along with a custom add-on for AI Companion at an additional cost per month. The AI personal assistant adds a more tailored experience to fit an organisation's specific needs. AI Companion 2.0 will use prompt suggestions, generate answers, expand the context of information, generate next steps, and much more.

If a user is a paid Zoom subscriber but does not have the add-on, Zoom will still allow them to create clips using preset AI avatars. Moreover, Zoom’s new custom add-on will integrate its AI with more third-party productivity apps and roll out new personalisation options, enabling the creation of custom meeting summary templates.