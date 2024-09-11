Xbox Game Pass Standard plan for console now available in India: What's new

Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Standard subscription plan for consoles is now available in India. Announced in July, the new Standard subscription replaces the Xbox Game Pass for Console plan. This new paid tier offers a middle ground between the entry-level Xbox Game Pass Core and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription plans.

Existing subscribers to Game Pass for Console with automatic payment renewal enabled can continue their membership for the time being.

Xbox Game Pass Standard Plan: Details

Priced at Rs 619 per month, the Xbox Game Pass Standard plan offers access to over 100 game titles on console, a significantly larger catalogue than the Core subscription plan. The new tier also brings online console multiplayer and exclusive discounts on games. However, day-one access to new video games and the included EA Play membership remain exclusive to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan.