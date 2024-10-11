IMC 2024: Xiaomi to unveil Qualcomm-powered budget 5G smartphone on Oct 16

China’s Xiaomi, in partnership with US-based semiconductor entity Qualcomm, will announce a budget 5G smartphone at India Mobile Congress on October 16. Both Xiaomi and Qualcomm have sent out invites stating, “Join us for the unveil of Xiaomi’s new smartphone, set to bring 5G to millions of India.”

The invite also stated that Xiaomi, in partnership with Snapdragon, will unveil the company’s latest smartphone “equipped with advanced 5G capabilities.”

Qualcomm introduced its budget 5G chipset, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, in July and announced that Xiaomi would be the first smartphone manufacturer to use the chip. Based on 4nm architecture, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip is a underclocked version of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, offering a similar configuration.