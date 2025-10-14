Tech Wrap Oct 14: Noise Master Buds Max, Vivo X300 series, MAI-Image-1

Noise has added a new model to its Master Buds series in India with the introduction of the Noise Master Buds Max. The over-ear headphones feature audio tuning by Bose and mark the company’s second product to include the “Sound by Bose” label, following the Noise Master Buds wireless earbuds.

Vivo has unveiled the Vivo X300 series in China, which includes the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones. Both models are powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500 chipset and come with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The Vivo X300 is equipped with a 6,040mAh battery, while the X300 Pro features a larger 6,510mAh unit. As of now, there is no confirmation on when the series will debut in India.

Microsoft unveils in-house image generation model in pivot away from OpenAI Microsoft has introduced MAI-Image-1, its first internally developed text-to-image model. Designed for photorealistic image generation, MAI-Image-1 aims to balance output speed and quality. It is currently available for public testing on LMArena, with plans to integrate it into Copilot and Bing Image Creator. Presently, these tools rely on OpenAI’s GPT-4o and DALL-E 3 models. Telegram introduces new features, adopts liquid glass design on iOS app Telegram’s iOS app has received a major visual overhaul with a new Liquid Glass design inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 interface. The redesign aims to align the app’s look with Apple’s latest aesthetics, offering a smoother, more transparent, and cohesive user experience.

Google's NotebookLM update brings Nano Banana visuals, new formats and more Google’s NotebookLM is enhancing its Video Overviews feature with the addition of Nano Banana, an imaging model designed to make document summaries more visual and engaging. The update introduces two viewing options—detailed Explainers for deeper understanding and Briefs for quick takeaways. According to the company, the new formats provide flexibility when navigating dense or complex content. Fujifilm unveils Instax mini LiPlay+ hybrid instant camera with selfie lens Fujifilm has announced the Instax mini LiPlay+, a hybrid instant camera set to launch on October 30. It features a built-in selfie lens, a first for the Instax lineup, and introduces a “Layered Photo Mode” for creative dual-image compositions. Alongside the camera, the company will release a protective case and a new Instax Mini “Soft Glitter” film with gold-accented soft-tone frames.