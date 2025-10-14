Google's NotebookLM update brings Nano Banana visuals, new formats and more

Google’s NotebookLM is updating its Video Overviews feature with the Nano Banana imaging tool to make document summaries more illustrative. Additionally, users can now choose between two formats, detailed Explainers for in-depth understanding and Briefs for quick summaries. According to the company, the update offers flexibility when reviewing dense or complex documents.

Visual upgrades powered by Nano Banana

According to Google’s blog, the addition of the Nano Banana tool enhances NotebookLM’s visual generation capabilities. The tool creates illustrations that are relevant to the uploaded content, helping transform static summaries into engaging, informative videos. The company stated that these visuals are not only meant to look better but also to help users better retain and understand complex material.

ALSO READ: Telegram introduces new features, adopts liquid glass design on iOS app The updated Video Overviews can now appear in one of six artistic styles: Watercolor, Papercraft, Anime, Whiteboard, Retro Print, and Heritage. Each style gives a distinct look to the videos, which allows users to choose how their summaries appear and feel. Two new viewing options Google is also adding options to how users watch Video Overviews. Instead of a single video style, NotebookLM now offers two distinct formats: Explainer: A detailed, structured video to give users a deep understanding of lengthy or complex material.

Brief: A new, concise video format that delivers the essential takeaways, core ideas from a document in a brief manner. ALSO READ: Vivo X300 and X300 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 unveiled: Details here To create the new video overview: