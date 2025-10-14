Aeos Games drops gameplay trailer for 'Unleash the Avatar' RPG: Watch here
Aeos Games' upcoming action RPG 'Unleash the Avatar' blends soulslike gameplay with Indian mythological themes, featuring Rakshas and NarakaAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Indian developer Aeos Games has released the gameplay trailer of its upcoming PC game, Unleash the Avatar. According to the trailer, the game appears to be of the soulslike category. The game echoes Indian folklore of Naraka and Rakshas. The protagonist of the game, Vikram, takes on the role of the saviour who is on a mission to defeat these Rakshas, including the antagonist Nisthari Maranajayi Rakshas.
For the uninitiated, soulslike is a subgenre of action role-playing games that are usually known for a high difficulty level. Such games usually feature large worlds filled with enemies and are typically set in a dark fantasy setting.
Unleash the Avatar: What we know
Unleash the Avatar’s trailer starts off in a dark theme setting and the protagonist, Vikram, is seen roaming on the beach, trying to find his target. As the protagonist approaches his enemies, the classic swordfight begins. In a surprising turn of events, the protagonist seems to have “Fragmented Chakra” which performs ranged attacks.
As for the story, the game unfolds in an alternate world where demonic forces from Naraka (hell) have broken the seal between realms. Players must battle these unleashed entities, facing combat encounters while uncovering the series of events that triggered this apocalyptic invasion.
The trailer introduces Vishwapur, a once-peaceful coastal region now consumed by Nisthari Rakshas. The visuals depict its downfall and decaying beauty as chaos spreads. Players will confront these monsters using a mix of combat styles — including dodges, parries, and stagger-based attacks, a ranged chakra weapon and a feather prism form that adds deeper tactical options to the gameplay.
Notably, what’s shown in the trailer is the alpha build of the game, meaning there is a lot of time and scope for improvement.
Unleash the Avatar: Gameplay trailer
