Home / Technology / Tech News / Aeos Games drops gameplay trailer for 'Unleash the Avatar' RPG: Watch here

Aeos Games drops gameplay trailer for 'Unleash the Avatar' RPG: Watch here

Aeos Games' upcoming action RPG 'Unleash the Avatar' blends soulslike gameplay with Indian mythological themes, featuring Rakshas and Naraka

Unleash the Avatar
Unleash the Avatar
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian developer Aeos Games has released the gameplay trailer of its upcoming PC game, Unleash the Avatar. According to the trailer, the game appears to be of the soulslike category. The game echoes Indian folklore of Naraka and Rakshas. The protagonist of the game, Vikram, takes on the role of the saviour who is on a mission to defeat these Rakshas, including the antagonist Nisthari Maranajayi Rakshas.
 
For the uninitiated, soulslike is a subgenre of action role-playing games that are usually known for a high difficulty level. Such games usually feature large worlds filled with enemies and are typically set in a dark fantasy setting.

Unleash the Avatar: What we know

Unleash the Avatar’s trailer starts off in a dark theme setting and the protagonist, Vikram, is seen roaming on the beach, trying to find his target. As the protagonist approaches his enemies, the classic swordfight begins. In a surprising turn of events, the protagonist seems to have “Fragmented Chakra” which performs ranged attacks.
 
As for the story, the game unfolds in an alternate world where demonic forces from Naraka (hell) have broken the seal between realms. Players must battle these unleashed entities, facing combat encounters while uncovering the series of events that triggered this apocalyptic invasion.
 
The trailer introduces Vishwapur, a once-peaceful coastal region now consumed by Nisthari Rakshas. The visuals depict its downfall and decaying beauty as chaos spreads. Players will confront these monsters using a mix of combat styles — including dodges, parries, and stagger-based attacks, a ranged chakra weapon and a feather prism form that adds deeper tactical options to the gameplay.
 
Notably, what’s shown in the trailer is the alpha build of the game, meaning there is a lot of time and scope for improvement.

Unleash the Avatar: Gameplay trailer

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fujifilm unveils Instax mini LiPlay+ hybrid instant camera with selfie lens

Wi-Fi 8 enters testing: What next-gen wireless connectivity means for you

Microsoft unveils in-house image generation model in pivot away from OpenAI

Google's NotebookLM update brings Nano Banana visuals, new formats and more

Telegram introduces new features, adopts liquid glass design on iOS app

Topics :Gamingonline gamesonline gaming

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story