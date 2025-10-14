Home / Technology / Tech News / Fujifilm unveils Instax mini LiPlay+ hybrid instant camera with selfie lens

Fujifilm unveils Instax mini LiPlay+ hybrid instant camera with selfie lens

Launching on October 30 in select markets, the Instax mini LiPlay+ brings Fujifilm's first selfie camera in the series. Here is all you need to know about it

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Fujifilm is expanding its instant camera lineup with the launch of the Instax mini LiPlay+, a hybrid instant camera launching on October 30. The new model features a built-in selfie lens, which is a first for the Instax series, and introduces a “Layered Photo Mode” for creative photo compositions. Alongside the camera, Fujifilm will release a matching protective case and a new Instax Mini “Soft Glitter” film, which it said offers soft tones with gold-accented frames.

Instax mini LiPlay+: Features

The company said that the Instax mini LiPlay+ builds on its predecessor by adding more flexibility, interactivity, and creativity to instant photography. These are the features: 

First selfie camera in the Instax lineup

 
The LiPlay+ comes with a dedicated selfie lens and a wide-angle field of view for group or self-portraits. Users can view the live preview on the rear LCD display before capturing the shot. According to the company, it will make framing easier and more accurate.

Layered Photo Mode

 
According to the company, this mode will allows users to combine two images by overlaying a selfie on top of a background photo.

Instax Sound Album 

 
Fujifilm has introduced Instax Sound Album, which lets users compile up to 10 images into a slideshow-style video of up to 30 seconds, along with background music. Each slideshow can be shared digitally through a printed QR code with the selected cover image. 

Print modes and image quality

 
The camera offers two printing modes: Instax-natural mode for softer, film-like tones and Instax-rich mode for vibrant, colourful prints.

Sound print and mobile app integration

 
The new Instax Sound Print feature lets users attach short voice messages to photos taken on their smartphones, which can then be printed as QR on Instax photos. Using the companion app, users can also pair images with background music to create Instax Sound Album videos. The app offers 10 preset tracks across five themes, while also allowing users to upload their own recorded audio as background music.
 
The camera comes with 13 built-in design frames, and users can access over 60 additional frame styles through the app for further customisation.
 
Through the Instax mini LiPlay+ app, users can connect their smartphones to:
  • Customise frames and backgrounds (13 built-in design frames and 60 additional frame styles)
  • Create slideshow videos with sound
  • Save printed images digitally for social sharing

Soft Glitter Mini Film

 
Launching alongside the camera, the Soft Glitter film adds a gold-accented frame with a subtle shimmer, giving photos a premium look. 

Instax mini LiPlay+: Specifications

  • Camera Type: Hybrid instant camera (digital + film)
  • Lens: Wide-angle
  • Display: Rear LCD 
  • Print Modes: Instax-Natural, Instax-Rich
  • Sound: Instax Sound Print, Instax Sound Album
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth (via Instax mini LiPlay+ app)

Topics :camerasSelfiesFujifilmgadgets

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

