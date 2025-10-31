Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Oct 31: Samsung Wallet update, Resident Evil Requiem, Probuds N33

Tech Wrap Oct 31: Samsung Wallet update, Resident Evil Requiem, Probuds N33

Samsung Wallet enables biometric UPI. Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders. Lava Probuds N33 launch. WhatsApp app on Apple Watch. Galaxy AI adds Gujarati language. Revamped Siri

BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Samsung Wallet adds support for biometric UPI, digital key for Mahindra EVs
  Samsung Wallet on Galaxy smartphones is set to receive a significant update designed specifically for Indian users. The upcoming features include biometric verification for UPI payments, a Digital Car Key function for Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs, and improved payment options such as direct online card usage and Tap and Pay support for FOREX cards.
 
Resident Evil Requiem available for pre-orders, release set for February 27
  Japanese developer Capcom has begun pre-orders for the next installment in the Resident Evil series, titled Requiem. Pre-orders are now open across multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. PC gamers can reserve the title through both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is set to release on February 27, 2026.
 
  Lava has unveiled the Probuds N33 neckband earphones, priced at Rs 1,299. The Probuds N33 feature 13mm bass drivers and offer 45ms low latency for gaming, the company said. Lava added that this is its first neckband to feature active noise cancellation (ANC). Equipped with a 300mAh battery, the Probuds N33 are claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge.
 
  WhatsApp is reportedly testing a companion app for the Apple Watch that will let users quickly view and respond to messages, access media, and interact with chats directly from their wrist. As per WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp updates, the app will function as a companion to the iPhone, allowing users to access WhatsApp features on the Apple Watch beyond simple notifications.
 
  Samsung is introducing Gujarati as the second Indian language on its Galaxy AI platform, following Hindi. The company has also added Filipino, bringing the total supported languages to 22. Samsung stated that the rollout began on October 29 to make Galaxy AI more useful and inclusive in regions where English isn’t the primary language. Users can download the new language packs from the Settings menu on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.
 
  Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company plans to grow its Apple Intelligence suite by collaborating with more third-party AI providers. In an interview with CNBC, Cook said, “Our intention is to integrate with more people over time,” when asked about the future of Apple Intelligence on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Regarding Siri, he reaffirmed Apple’s goal of launching an upgraded version next year.
 
WhatsApp is said to be introducing passkey support to help users recover their end-to-end encrypted chat backups stored on compatible cloud servers. According to TechCrunch, this update allows users to unlock backups using biometric methods such as fingerprint, face recognition, or a device PIN from their previous phone. Currently, restoring backups requires either a password or a lengthy 64-digit key, which can be difficult to remember or store. The new passkey option is expected to make recovering encrypted chats more secure and convenient when switching or restoring devices.
 
  Google and US-based augmented reality company Magic Leap have showcased a prototype and reference design for Android XR glasses at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event in Riyadh. The presentation offered the first public look at the hardware concept created through their partnership announced last year.
 
  At Rs 69,990, the ROG Xbox Ally brings noticeable upgrades over the original Ally — most importantly in comfort, cooling, and battery life. The redesigned grip handles make longer sessions far more pleasant, heat stays away from your palms, and the bigger 60Wh battery finally delivers respectable endurance for a handheld gaming console. There’s a mild bump in performance too, though you’ll mostly notice it in select titles rather than across the board.
 
  Apple achieved a record revenue performance in India during the September quarter, driven by robust iPhone sales, as the company’s global revenue reached $102.5 billion. “We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, and South Asia,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, on Thursday.
 
  Apple Inc. predicted a major sales surge during the holiday season after releasing new iPhones, helping assure investors that its flagship product remains a growth engine. Revenue in the fiscal first quarter, which runs through December, will rise by 10 per cent to 12 per cent, Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said during a conference call with analysts Thursday. Analysts had predicted just 6 per cent on average.
 
  In the uncertain times, India is built for the (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) VUCA world, said Arundhati Bhattacharya, chief executive officer of Salesforce, said during the CTO Lunch at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 on Thursday.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

