Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp reportedly adds passkey option to restore encrypted cloud backups

WhatsApp reportedly adds passkey option to restore encrypted cloud backups

WhatsApp is reportedly simplifying encrypted chat backup recovery with passkey support, letting users unlock backups using fingerprint, face ID, or device PIN

WhatsApp's Passkey security
WhatsApp's Passkey security (Image: WABetainfo)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out support for passkeys to help users restore their end-to-end encrypted chat backups from supported cloud servers. According to a report by TechCrunch, the feature lets users unlock their backups with biometric methods such as fingerprint, face recognition or the screen lock code from their previous device. Currently, users have to use passwords or long 64-digit keys to restore their backups, which can be hard to remember or easy to lose. Passkey support is expected to make it easier and safer to recover encrypted chats when changing or restoring devices.

WhatsApp’s encrypted backup using passkeys

As per the report, end-to-end encrypted backups were first introduced by Meta in 2021 to protect chat history stored on Google Drive or iCloud. WhatsApp said that neither WhatsApp nor cloud storage providers can read the contents of the backups. The new passkey feature builds on this by reducing dependency on manually stored passwords or keys.
 
For Android, with passkeys, authentication is handled automatically via Android APIs and integrated password managers. Users can confirm their identity using familiar methods, including fingerprints, facial recognition, or device PINs, making backup restoration faster and more secure. 
 
The passkey system also supports seamless device transitions. While switching to a new Android device, users can restore encrypted backups as long as the same password manager is used, without manually entering complex passwords. This ensures encryption remains intact while simplifying the setup process.
 
According to the report, the rollout of passkey protection will gradually take place over the coming weeks and months. WhatsApp continues to add new privacy and security tools to strengthen user data protection across its platforms. With this update, the process of restoring encrypted backups is expected to become easier and more secure.
What are passkeys
 
Passkeys are a modern-day alternative to passwords, letting users log in using biometrics like fingerprints, facial recognition, or a device PIN. Each passkey uses two components, one stored on the website’s server and the other on the user’s device. Even if the server is hacked, access is not possible without the user’s device, making passkeys highly secure and resistant to phishing attacks. Passkeys provide a more secure authentication method that works across devices, supporting biometric or PIN-based logins.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google previews Android XR glasses prototype in partnership with Magic Leap

Lava Probuds N33 neckband-style earphones launched: Price, features, more

Samsung Galaxy AI adds Gujarati as support expands to 22 languages: Details

Revamped Siri, Google Gemini could boost Apple Intelligence in 2026: Report

Soon, WhatsApp for Apple Watch will let you read chats, reply with emojis

Topics :Tech NewsWhatsApp paymentWhatsApp Encryption

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story