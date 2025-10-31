WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out support for passkeys to help users restore their end-to-end encrypted chat backups from supported cloud servers. According to a report by TechCrunch, the feature lets users unlock their backups with biometric methods such as fingerprint, face recognition or the screen lock code from their previous device. Currently, users have to use passwords or long 64-digit keys to restore their backups, which can be hard to remember or easy to lose. Passkey support is expected to make it easier and safer to recover encrypted chats when changing or restoring devices.

WhatsApp’s encrypted backup using passkeys

As per the report, end-to-end encrypted backups were first introduced by Meta in 2021 to protect chat history stored on Google Drive or iCloud. WhatsApp said that neither WhatsApp nor cloud storage providers can read the contents of the backups. The new passkey feature builds on this by reducing dependency on manually stored passwords or keys.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy AI adds Gujarati as support expands to 22 languages: Details For Android, with passkeys, authentication is handled automatically via Android APIs and integrated password managers. Users can confirm their identity using familiar methods, including fingerprints, facial recognition, or device PINs, making backup restoration faster and more secure. The passkey system also supports seamless device transitions. While switching to a new Android device, users can restore encrypted backups as long as the same password manager is used, without manually entering complex passwords. This ensures encryption remains intact while simplifying the setup process. According to the report, the rollout of passkey protection will gradually take place over the coming weeks and months. WhatsApp continues to add new privacy and security tools to strengthen user data protection across its platforms. With this update, the process of restoring encrypted backups is expected to become easier and more secure.