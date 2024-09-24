Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Formerly Twitter, X now allows everyone to see a public post but will prevent users blocked by the person from interacting with those posts

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
X, formerly Twitter, is making changes to the block feature, allowing all public posts to be viewable by everyone on the platform, including those who have been blocked. The social networking and microblogging site will make users’ posts visible to individuals blocked by the user. X owner Elon Musk responded to a post regarding the removal of the current block button, stating that the “block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public posts.”

X displays a “You’re blocked” message when someone attempts to view the profile of a user who has blocked them and does not permit the blocked user to see the account's followers, replies, or following list.

According to The Verge, X is introducing this change because users can already see posts from individuals who have blocked them by using another account or when logged out. Elon Musk previously stated that the block feature “makes no sense” and suggested it needs to be deprecated in favour of a stronger form of mute. The change will allow blocked users to see a person’s posts but will not permit interaction with them. It is also speculated that this move aims to increase advertisement visibility to all users.

Previously, X announced that only premium subscribers would have the ability to livestream on the platform, as confirmed by the official (a)Live profile on X.

Twitter transitioned to the X domain in June this year following a rebranding in July 2023, shortly after Elon Musk became CEO of the social media platform.
Topics :Elon MuskTwitterSocial MediaTechnology

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

