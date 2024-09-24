Apple is expected to begin updating its Mac line with new M4 chips starting next month. The most notable update will likely be the Mac mini, which is anticipated to undergo a complete redesign. Expected to launch alongside the M4 MacBook Pro and iMac, the 2024 Mac mini will likely feature a compact design similar to that of the Apple TV set-top box. M4 Mac mini: What to expect Design Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Mac mini has not undergone a major design change since 2010, when it adopted its unibody aluminium chassis. However, Apple is reportedly planning a complete overhaul for the Mac mini. The new model is expected to be significantly smaller, approaching the size of the Apple TV. While it is likely to take up less desk space, it may be taller than its predecessor.

Performance

The current generation Mac mini operates on M2 chips; however, Apple is expected to skip a generation and equip the new model with the latest M4 chip, which debuted alongside the iPad Pro earlier this year. Similar to the current model, which is available with M2 and M2 Pro chips, the 2024 Mac mini will likely be offered with M4 and M4 Pro chips.

The base M4 chip is expected to feature a design similar to that of the chip powering the new iPad Pro, while the M4 Pro chip may offer options for higher unified memory and more Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) cores.

Ports and connectivity

Bloomberg previously reported that the new Mac mini would not feature any USB Type-A ports. Instead, it is anticipated that the new model will include up to five USB-C ports, with three located at the back of the device and two at the front. However, it is possible that the Mac mini with the base M4 chip could come with different port configurations.

Additionally, the new Mac mini is expected to include an HDMI port, a headphone/microphone jack, and ethernet connectivity. Contrary to some earlier reports, Apple may fit the power supply unit internally, despite the compact design of the new Mac mini.