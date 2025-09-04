Tech Wrap Sept 4: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Pixel drop, Instagram on iPad

On September 4, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition), an entry-level addition to its Galaxy S lineup. The device is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset and brings several key upgrades, including a 12MP front camera, a 4900mAh battery, a larger vapour chamber for enhanced cooling, and an Armor Aluminium frame. Running on Android 16-based One UI 8, the Galaxy S25 FE supports Galaxy AI features such as Generative Edit, Instant Slow-mo, Audio Eraser, and more.

Google has started rolling out Android 16 QPR1 for eligible Pixel smartphones, featuring a Material 3 Expressive redesign, LE Audio Auracast support, a Weather app for Pixel watches, and performance improvements. The update will gradually reach Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 series devices over the course of the month. The Android 16 QPR1 update introduces several enhancements for Pixel users. After WhatsApp, Meta brings native Instagram app to Apple iPads Meta has launched a dedicated Instagram app for iPads to optimise the experience for larger screens. The new app includes a refreshed layout, a new landing page, a Following tab for a personalised feed, and additional improvements. Previously, iPad users had to use the iPhone version scaled up for the tablet, rather than a version designed specifically for iPads.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ launched Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S11 series on September 4, which includes the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11. At 5.1mm, the Ultra model is Samsung’s thinnest tablet to date, while the standard Tab S11 measures 5.5mm in thickness. Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset. LAVA Yuva Smart 2 with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 6099 Indian smartphone maker Lava has introduced the Yuva Smart 2, a new addition to its budget-friendly Yuva Smart series. Running on Android 15 Go and powered by the UNISOC SC9863A processor, the device sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery. Lava positions the Yuva Smart 2 as an entry-level smartphone for first-time users.

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490 Sony has expanded its audio range in India with the first-ever C-type wired earphones, the IER-EX15C. The earphones come with a 5mm driver and a high-compliance diaphragm, delivering rich bass and clear vocals while remaining lightweight and comfortable. The USB-C connectivity ensures compatibility with modern smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices featuring a C-type port. WhatsApp introduces unified call menu for business, groups on iOS: Report WhatsApp’s latest iOS 25.23.82 update brings a redesigned calling experience for iPhone users. WABetaInfo reports that the update introduces a unified call menu, replacing separate voice and video call buttons with a single option. The change aims to simplify initiating and managing calls, particularly for business and group interactions.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, and more Alongside the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Tab S11 series, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 FE on September 4. The earbuds follow the stem-style design of the Buds 3 series and feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and Samsung’s Crystal Clear Call technology. They also integrate AI functionalities, including real-time translation via Galaxy AI when connected to compatible Galaxy devices. YouTube Premium: Family plan benefits pause for members not at home address YouTube is reportedly enforcing its Premium Family plan policy more strictly by pausing access for users sharing accounts outside their registered household. CNET reports that some subscribers have received warnings that their Premium benefits could be suspended for fourteen days due to family plan violations.

Turn your selfies into Android bots with Google's Androidify Google has revived Androidify with an AI-powered update that allows users to transform their selfies into customised Android bots. As noted on the Google blog, the platform or website can generate bots from selfies or text prompts and even add accessories using Gemini 2.5 Flash. The original app was retired in 2020, and a basic version was released last year. This update coincides with the Android 16 QPR1 release and the September 2025 Pixel Drop. 007 First Light gameplay revealed at State of Play, release date confirmed IO Interactive, the Danish game developer, showcased 007 First Light at Sony’s State of Play on September 3. The broadcast offered a detailed look at the gameplay and announced the release date. The game will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 27, 2026, and is now available for pre-order.

Apple plans AI-powered web search tool for Siri to rival OpenAI, Perplexity Apple Inc. is reportedly developing its own AI-powered web search tool for next year, intensifying competition with OpenAI and Perplexity AI Inc. Internally called World Knowledge Answers, the system will integrate with Siri, with potential expansion to Safari and Spotlight, allowing users to search directly from the iPhone home screen. PUBG Mobile 4.0 releases September 4, BGMI to follow soon Krafton, the South Korean publisher of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, announced the release of PUBG Mobile 4.0. The official Instagram account shared teasers, revealing that the rollout will start on September 4. The update introduces a new themed mode, themed maps, refreshed events, new weapons, and graphical improvements. The Spooky Soiree mode, featuring the Wraithmoor Mansion area across maps, is the highlight of this update.

Microsoft explores Windows clipboard access on Android with Phone Link app

Microsoft is reportedly testing a clipboard sync feature in Windows 11 via its Phone Link app, allowing Android devices to access content copied on a PC. The feature adds an "Access PC's clipboard" toggle and works with keyboards like Gboard and Samsung Keyboard, enabling seamless copy-paste functionality between devices.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone alongside the flagship Galaxy Tab S11 series tablets and Buds 3 FE at its Galaxy Event. The devices bring notable upgrades over their predecessors and ship with the new Android 16-based One UI 8. While One UI 8 brings creative tools such as Generative Edit and Instant Slow-mo to the Galaxy S25 FE, the Galaxy Tab S11 series gets productivity-focused features including Drawing Assist, Writing Assist and an upgraded Samsung DeX interface. The S Pen has also been redesigned for better control.