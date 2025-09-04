Turn your selfies into Android bots with Google's Androidify: How it works

Androidify: How it works
How to create your Android bot with Androidify:
- Upload your picture – Start by uploading a selfie or any photo you want to transform into an Android bot.
- Write your prompt – Add a text prompt to guide the AI in shaping your bot’s appearance and personality.
- Add accessories – Customise your bot with fun accessories like an umbrella, goggles, or a colourful hat.
- Choose your vibe – Pick a style for your bot, such as Star Gazer, Gamer, Jetsetter, Fitness Buff, or Pool Maven, to give it a unique personality.
- Save, share, or try again – Once your bot is ready, you can save it, share it with friends, or start over if you want to try a different look or vibe.
