Turn your selfies into Android bots with Google's Androidify: How it works

Google is bringing back Androidify with an AI-powered update, allowing users to turn their photos into personalised Android bots. According to the Google blog, the app or the website can generate custom bots from selfies or text prompts, complete with accessories, using Gemini 2.5 Flash. The original app was retired in 2020, while a basic version was released last year. This update comes alongside the Android 16 QPR1 launch and the September 2025 Pixel Drop.

Androidify: How it works

According to Google, “Androidify uses Gemini 2.5 Flash to caption the photo, Imagen to generate your custom Android bot and in some cases, Veo 3, Google’s latest video generation model, to animate your bot with different vibes.” This combination of AI tools allows the app to generate detailed avatars, whether from a photo or a text prompt, making personalisation both fun and realistic.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces unified call menu for business, groups on iOS: Report Over the years, the Android mascot has appeared in a variety of playful roles, from “a Wickedly green broom mount” to “a garage band filming a music video” and even “an Oreo superhero saving the world from an asteroid.” Google emphasises, “the most important role has always been helping you express yourself, and this is just one of the many ways AI is helping us rethink creativity and individuality.” In addition to creating static bots, Androidify also offers animation features. From September 5, users can animate their Android bots into eight-second videos. Powered by Veo 3, this feature is available to a limited number of creations, allowing users to see their bots come to life in motion.