007 First Light gameplay revealed at State of Play, release date confirmed

Danish video game developer IO Interactive showed off its latest title, 007 First Light, at Sony’s State of Play broadcast on September 3. The developer offered a deep dive into the game by showcasing the gameplay. Alongside the gameplay, the release date for the game was also announced at the event. 007 First Light will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S and X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 27, 2026. The game is now available for pre-order.

In a PlayStation Blog post, IO Interactive described 007 First Light as an open-ended experience, giving players the freedom to complete missions in multiple ways, similar to its Hitman titles. The studio refers to this design as “creative approach,” where Bond’s spycraft, instincts, gadgets, and combat skills can be used to tackle objectives. Alongside its stealth-action missions, the game will also include several driving segments.

IO Interactive wrote: “We showcased footage from two missions that highlight the game’s immersive design and cinematic flair. From a covert operation at a high-stakes chess tournament in Slovakia, closing with a high-altitude showdown, to an infiltration of a lavish gala in Kensington, London, these missions offer a glimpse into the living and breathing worlds that Bond will navigate as he discovers the world of espionage.