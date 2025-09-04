Home / Technology / Tech News / 007 First Light gameplay revealed at State of Play, release date confirmed

007 First Light gameplay revealed at State of Play, release date confirmed

IO Interactive's 007 First Light was showcased at PlayStation's State of Play, with gameplay highlights and a March 27, 2026 release date revealed for all platforms

James Bond 007 First Light
James Bond 007 First Light
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Danish video game developer IO Interactive showed off its latest title, 007 First Light, at Sony’s State of Play broadcast on September 3. The developer offered a deep dive into the game by showcasing the gameplay. Alongside the gameplay, the release date for the game was also announced at the event. 007 First Light will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S and X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 27, 2026. The game is now available for pre-order.

007 First Light at State of Play: Details

IO Interactive’s unveiling of the gameplay confirmed that, unlike traditional James Bond portrayals, the game places players in the role of a younger Bond. The gameplay demo highlighted a lavish estate setting, where players could mingle at an upscale party, eavesdrop on conversations for clues, and take the wheel of luxury cars. The mechanics appeared strongly reminiscent of the studio’s Hitman series, but with a James Bond twist.
 
In a PlayStation Blog post, IO Interactive described 007 First Light as an open-ended experience, giving players the freedom to complete missions in multiple ways, similar to its Hitman titles. The studio refers to this design as “creative approach,” where Bond’s spycraft, instincts, gadgets, and combat skills can be used to tackle objectives. Alongside its stealth-action missions, the game will also include several driving segments.
IO Interactive wrote: “We showcased footage from two missions that highlight the game’s immersive design and cinematic flair. From a covert operation at a high-stakes chess tournament in Slovakia, closing with a high-altitude showdown, to an infiltration of a lavish gala in Kensington, London, these missions offer a glimpse into the living and breathing worlds that Bond will navigate as he discovers the world of espionage.
 
The showcase also featured action sequences, including a gunfight at an airstrip and a fight atop a departing aircraft, evoking scenes from Mission Impossible. In another moment, Bond leaps from the plane without a parachute, a sequence reminiscent of Uncharted 3.

007 First Light: Cast

  • Patrick Gibson as James Bond
  • Priyanga Burford as M
  • Alastair Mackenzie as Q
  • Kiera Lester as Miss Moneypenny
  • Lennie James as Bond’s mentor, John Greenway
  • Noemie Nakai as Miss Roth

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy event highlights: S25 FE, Tab S11 series, Buds 3 FE launched

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ launched: Specs

Turn your selfies into Android bots with Google's Androidify: How it works

YouTube Premium: Family plan benefits pause for members not at home address

WhatsApp introduces unified call menu for business, groups on iOS: Report

Topics :SonyGamingPlayStation

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story