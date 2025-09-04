AI agents set to cash in big in China as UBS predicts 2026 as key year

Artificial intelligence is moving fast. And in China, it could soon start paying off in a big way. Analysts at UBS believe that Chinese companies may begin making money from AI-powered ‘agents’ as early as next year, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

The report quoted Sundeep Gantori, equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management CIO, observing that the year 2026 will be the year of agent monetisation in China. He explained that as models like DeepSeek’s R2 become smarter, “We expect to see more monetisation.”

What are AI agents?

AI agents are advanced systems that can independently plan and perform complicated tasks for users. Experts see them as the next big step after generative AI tools like ChatGPT, the news report said. Tech giants such as Google and OpenAI are already in fierce competition to lead this space.

ALSO READ: Alibaba gains $50 billion value after AI progress fuels market rally On Wednesday, German translation start-up DeepL launched its own AI agent designed to handle “repetitive, time-intensive tasks across a wide variety of functions”. US vs China: Different markets The US presently leads the AI agent market, generating $15 billion to $20 billion a year in revenue, according to UBS. This is because American businesses are used to paying for sophisticated software and advanced AI tools, Gantori said. In China, the picture is different. Businesses are less familiar with paying subscription fees for enterprise software. Instead, AI agents in China have been used more for consumer purposes like shopping and entertainment.

Chinese companies are racing to catch up. Tencent, Alibaba and ByteDance are all building what are known as “agentic frameworks” – the toolkits required to create AI agents. • Tencent released its Youtu-Agent framework this week • ByteDance shared its own framework in July • Alibaba followed earlier in March ALSO READ: Who is Vijaye Raji, whose AI startup has been acquired by OpenAI for $1 bn? Although US-built frameworks are still the most widely used, Chinese offerings are quickly gaining ground. According to an IBM ranking, ByteDance’s Coze Studio and Alibaba’s Qwen-Agent have already received more than 10,000 stars on GitHub, showing rising popularity, the news report said.