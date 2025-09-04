Microsoft explores Windows clipboard access on Android with Phone Link app

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new clipboard sync feature that bridges Windows 11 and Android devices through its Phone Link app. According to the report, the feature introduces an “Access PC’s clipboard” toggle on the Phone Link app, allowing users to copy content on their PC and show paste option on linked Android phone. The feature also appears to work with Gboard, Samsung Keyboard.

Clipboard sync: How it works

Clipboard sync: How it works The feature is currently available only in early Dev builds of Windows 11. It requires two settings to be enabled—one in Phone Link and another in the system clipboard options. Once activated, any text copied on a Windows PC appears in the Android clipboard. Unlike earlier integrations that relied mainly on Microsoft's SwiftKey, this approach syncs directly with the system clipboard. This means it also works with other keyboards. Reports suggest SwiftKey faced more issues compared to Gboard during testing.