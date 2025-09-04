Microsoft explores Windows clipboard access on Android with Phone Link app
Clipboard sync on Phone Link could streamline cross-device workflows, allowing users to copy text on Windows PCs and paste on Android devices instantlySweta Kumari New Delhi
Microsoft is reportedly working on a new clipboard sync feature that bridges Windows 11 and Android devices through its Phone Link app. According to the report, the feature introduces an “Access PC’s clipboard” toggle on the Phone Link app, allowing users to copy content on their PC and show paste option on linked Android phone. The feature also appears to work with Gboard, Samsung Keyboard.
Clipboard sync: How it works
Microsoft is testing a new clipboard sync feature that connects Windows 11 PCs and Android devices through the Phone Link app. The feature adds an “Access PC’s clipboard” toggle, allowing users to copy content on their computer and instantly paste it on their Android phone. It works with popular keyboards, including Gboard and Samsung Keyboard.
The feature is currently available only in early Dev builds of Windows 11. It requires two settings to be enabled—one in Phone Link and another in the system clipboard options. Once activated, any text copied on a Windows PC appears in the Android clipboard.
Unlike earlier integrations that relied mainly on Microsoft’s SwiftKey, this approach syncs directly with the system clipboard. This means it also works with other keyboards. Reports suggest SwiftKey faced more issues compared to Gboard during testing.
Why it matters
Clipboard syncing between Windows and Android is not new, but third-party tools offering similar functionality have largely broken down due to Android system-level changes. Microsoft’s update could provide a more stable, native option.
Phone Link already supports notifications, calls, and app mirroring, and clipboard sync could further strengthen its role as a productivity bridge across ecosystems. While Microsoft has not announced a rollout timeline, the move suggests a push to simplify cross-device workflows.
Current limitations
At present, the feature only works one way: text copied on Windows can be pasted on Android, but clipboard data from Android does not transfer back to Windows. Still, for tasks such as sharing links, login credentials or snippets of text, the feature could prove highly useful.
