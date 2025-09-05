Tech Wrap Sept 5: Moto Book 60 Pro, Lava Bold N1, Adobe Premiere on iPhone

Motorola, owned by Lenovo, has expanded its Moto Book 60 lineup in India with the launch of the Moto Book 60 Pro. The laptop comes with a 14-inch OLED display boasting 2.8K resolution and is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 series processor. According to the company, the Moto Book 60 Pro supports ‘Smart Connect,’ enabling multi-device integration with features like swipe to stream, cross-device control, and more.

Homegrown smartphone brand Lava has introduced the Lava Bold N1 5G in India. The phone is equipped with a UNISOC T765 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims provides up to 30 hours of talk time and over ten hours of YouTube playback. On the camera front, it sports a dual rear setup led by a 13MP sensor along with a 5MP front camera.

Adobe's Premiere video editing app with built-in AI tools coming to iPhone Adobe has announced the upcoming release of its professional video editing app, “Adobe Premiere: Video Editor,” for iPhone and iPad. Designed for mobile devices, the app offers a desktop-like editing experience optimized for smartphones and tablets. It will be free to download and use without ads or watermarks, with charges applying only for extra cloud storage and generative AI credits. The launch will allow creators to capture, edit, and share videos directly from their Apple devices. OnePlus Pad 3 goes on sale in India: Check price, introductory offers, more

The OnePlus Pad 3, the company’s latest flagship tablet, has officially gone on sale in India starting at Rs 42,999. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 13.2-inch 3.4K resolution display, the tablet is being offered with introductory deals such as bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and more. Circle to Search's scroll and translate feature to debut on Samsung phones Google is enhancing its Circle to Search feature on Android with a new “scroll and translate” function. As explained in Google’s blog, this addition lets users translate text continuously while scrolling through apps or websites, simplifying reading in other languages. The rollout starts this week and will first be available on select Samsung Galaxy devices.

Nothing announces plans to open a retail store in India later this year Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has announced that the company will launch its first flagship retail store in India later this year. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), he also confirmed that CMF by Nothing is setting up its global headquarters in India. The store will resemble Apple’s outlets already open in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru. iOS 26: WhatsApp explores liquid glass design language for Apple iPhone app WhatsApp is said to be working on a major redesign for iOS 26, adopting Apple’s new Liquid Glass interface. Introduced with iOS 26, Liquid Glass brings a translucent, dynamic design that adds depth to layers, buttons, and menus, reacting to movement, light, and user interactions. The aim is to deliver a consistent and visually engaging look without impacting performance, even on older iPhones.

Now, Google Photos lets you create videos from static images Google is introducing its Veo 3 AI video generation model to Google Photos. As outlined in a Google blog, this tool allows users to convert still images into short, high-quality video clips directly within the Create tab of the app. The update is currently rolling out for users in the US. Apple iPhone 17 series may launch at a starting price of Rs 86,000: Report According to a report by Techarc, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series could see a price increase in India. The base model is expected to start at Rs 86,000, compared to the Rs 79,900 launch price of the iPhone 16 last year. The estimate takes into account the rupee-dollar exchange rate and Apple’s historical pricing trends.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Qi2 wireless charging, Edge model, more expected Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S26 flagship series is anticipated to support Qi2 wireless charging, joining Apple’s iPhone lineup and Google’s Pixel 10 series. As reported by 9to5Google, the Qi2 standard uses magnetic coils for improved alignment between the phone and charger. OnePlus Pad 3 review: Premium Android tablet with real multitasking muscle With a premium metal build, vibrant 13.2-inch display, and Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite power under the hood, OnePlus Pad 3 positions itself as a capable high-end Android tablet for both entertainment and work.For users seeking a powerful, well-built Android tablet with serious multitasking chops and thoughtful accessories, the OnePlus Pad 3 is one of the most well-rounded options in its price segment.

OpenAI to simplify job searches with a dedicated AI-powered hiring platform OpenAI is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) powered hiring platform to connect businesses and employees. Known as the OpenAI Jobs Platform, this platform will position the company as a direct competitor to LinkedIn, which has been slowly including AI features into its application. According to a report by TechCrunch, this platform will likely debut by mid-2026. Apple's India sales hit record $9 billion on high demand, big retail push Apple Inc.’s annual sales in India hit a record of nearly $9 billion in the last fiscal year, signaling growing consumer demand for its flagship devices as the company ramps up its retail footprint in the world’s most populous country. Revenue rose about 13 per cent in the 12 months through March from $8 billion a year earlier, according to a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named as the information is private.