Apple Awe dropping event on Sep 9: iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3 expected

Apple is set to host its 2025 hardware launch event ‘Awe dropping’ on September 9. At the event, the technology giant is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, along with new Apple Watch models and the third-generation AirPods Pro. There’s also speculation that Apple could refresh its smart home lineup with an updated HomePod mini and a new Apple TV 4K. On the software side, Apple may share rollout timelines for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, and other upcoming operating system updates.

Apple Awe dropping event: Details

Date: September 9, 2025

Time: 10am PT (10:30 PM IST)

Venue: Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California

Livestream: Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube

Apple Awe dropping event: What to expect

iPhone 17 series:

Apple’s 2025 iPhone portfolio is expected to retain four models, but with a key change. Reports suggest that instead of the familiar Plus edition, Apple may launch an all-new ultra-thin variant called the iPhone 17 Air. The rest of the lineup is also tipped to include major hardware and design updates.

iPhone 17: The standard model could see one of its biggest overhauls in years, with features such as a ProMotion LTPO display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, a new front-facing camera system, and Apple’s latest A19 chip.

The standard model could see one of its biggest overhauls in years, with features such as a ProMotion LTPO display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, a new front-facing camera system, and Apple’s latest A19 chip. iPhone 17 Air: Expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.5mm, this new variant may ship with a single 48MP rear camera, a smaller 2,800mAh battery, eSIM-only connectivity, and the same A19 processor as the base iPhone 17.

Expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.5mm, this new variant may ship with a single 48MP rear camera, a smaller 2,800mAh battery, eSIM-only connectivity, and the same A19 processor as the base iPhone 17. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: The higher-end models are rumoured to debut a hybrid aluminium–glass chassis, a redesigned rear camera bar, and significant imaging upgrades, including a 48MP telephoto lens and an improved front camera. Larger batteries, reverse wireless charging support, and the more powerful A19 Pro chip are also expected. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 series may launch at a starting price of Rs 86,000: Report

Apple Watches: Apple is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models at the Awe Dropping event. These include: Apple Watch Series 11: Upgrades could include blood pressure monitoring (for hypertension alerts rather than precise measurements), a sleep score function, 5G RedCap support for data connectivity, and a new S11 chip.

Upgrades could include blood pressure monitoring (for hypertension alerts rather than precise measurements), a sleep score function, 5G RedCap support for data connectivity, and a new S11 chip. Apple Watch Ultra 3: Could bring satellite-based emergency messaging, a blood pressure tracking feature. For aesthetics, it is expected to feature a slimmer design, a larger display with an anti-reflective coating, and the S11 processor.

Could bring satellite-based emergency messaging, a blood pressure tracking feature. For aesthetics, it is expected to feature a slimmer design, a larger display with an anti-reflective coating, and the S11 processor. Apple Watch SE 3: It may get a design based on the Series 8 with larger display sizes (41mm and 45mm). It is expected to be powered by an S9 or S10 chip, and Apple may use rigid plastic for the casing to keep costs lower. ALSO READ: Apple Watch Ultra 3: Improved display, 5G, Satellite connectivity expected

AirPods Pro 3: ALSO READ: After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model The third-generation AirPods Pro are also anticipated to launch at the Awe Dropping event on September 9. The next-generation flagship earbuds are expected to be powered by the new H3 chip and introduce several health and convenience features, including in-ear heart rate tracking, ear canal temperature sensors, infrared-based gesture controls, upgraded spatial audio with improved positional accuracy, and enhanced Find My integration using a UWB chip. It may be accompanied by a slimmer charging case that will likely feature a capacitive pairing button.