Apple Awe dropping event on Sep 9: iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3 expected

Apple Awe dropping event: Details
- Date: September 9, 2025
- Time: 10am PT (10:30 PM IST)
- Venue: Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California
- Livestream: Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube
Apple Awe dropping event: What to expect
iPhone 17 series:
- iPhone 17: The standard model could see one of its biggest overhauls in years, with features such as a ProMotion LTPO display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, a new front-facing camera system, and Apple’s latest A19 chip.
- iPhone 17 Air: Expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.5mm, this new variant may ship with a single 48MP rear camera, a smaller 2,800mAh battery, eSIM-only connectivity, and the same A19 processor as the base iPhone 17.
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: The higher-end models are rumoured to debut a hybrid aluminium–glass chassis, a redesigned rear camera bar, and significant imaging upgrades, including a 48MP telephoto lens and an improved front camera. Larger batteries, reverse wireless charging support, and the more powerful A19 Pro chip are also expected.
Apple Watches:
- Apple Watch Series 11: Upgrades could include blood pressure monitoring (for hypertension alerts rather than precise measurements), a sleep score function, 5G RedCap support for data connectivity, and a new S11 chip.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: Could bring satellite-based emergency messaging, a blood pressure tracking feature. For aesthetics, it is expected to feature a slimmer design, a larger display with an anti-reflective coating, and the S11 processor.
- Apple Watch SE 3: It may get a design based on the Series 8 with larger display sizes (41mm and 45mm). It is expected to be powered by an S9 or S10 chip, and Apple may use rigid plastic for the casing to keep costs lower.
AirPods Pro 3:
Apple Home Devices:
- Apple TV 4K: The new model may be powered by the A18 or A17 Pro processor, enabling Apple Intelligence support. It could also feature Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 7 support.
- HomePod Mini 2: Expected to run on a newer S-series chip (possibly S9 or S10), which would allow it to handle some AI-based tasks. It may also get Apple’s own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip and support Wi-Fi 7.
