Apple iPhone 17 series may launch at a starting price of Rs 86,000: Report

Apple’s iPhone 17 series could launch in India with a price hike. According to a report by Techarc, the base model of the iPhone 17 series is expected to be priced at Rs 86,000 onwards, a significant hike compared to the Rs 79,900 launch price of the iPhone 16 last year. As per the report, the price estimation is based on the US dollar-Rupee exchange rate and Apple’s annual average rate of increasing iPhone prices.

iPhone 17 series: Expected pricing

The Techarc report highlights a correlation between iPhone launch prices in India and the dollar-to-rupee exchange rate. Since the introduction of the third-generation iPhone, launch prices have increased at an annual rate of 7.6 per cent, while the rupee has depreciated against the dollar at an average annual rate of 5.2 per cent.

Although Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 series as a "Made in India" lineup right from launch, Techarc states that key components will still be imported. This means fluctuations in the dollar-rupee exchange rate will continue to impact production costs. In 2025 alone, the rupee has depreciated by about 5 per cent compared to last year, which could potentially push launch prices even higher than Rs 86,000 iPhone 17 series: What to expect Apple's 2025 iPhone lineup is expected to once again feature four models, but with a notable shift. Instead of the familiar Plus variant, the company may introduce a brand-new ultra-thin model, reportedly called the iPhone 17 Air. Alongside this, the rest of the lineup is tipped to bring several key upgrades.