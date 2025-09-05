Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 26: WhatsApp explores liquid glass design language for Apple iPhone app

iOS 26: WhatsApp explores liquid glass design language for Apple iPhone app

Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing Apple's Liquid Glass design for iOS 26, bringing a translucent, fluid, and immersive interface to navigation, buttons, and menus

WhatsApp
WhatsApp Tests Liquid Glass Redesign for iOS 26: Image: Bloomberg
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a major visual redesign for iOS 26, adopting Apple’s new Liquid Glass interface. According to WABetaInfo, the update will bring a fully refreshed look compatible with iOS 26. Liquid Glass is a dynamic, translucent interface design introduced with iOS 26, it adds subtle depth to background layers, buttons, and menus, shifting with light, movement, and user interaction. The goal is to create a consistent and visually appealing experience across the app without affecting performance, even on older devices.

WhatsApp tests Liquid Glass-based design for iOS 26

As per the report, screenshots from a new beta version of WhatsApp for iOS reveals a dynamic, translucent design that combines the optical properties of glass with fluid, responsive behavior, creating shimmer, depth, and reflection effects throughout the app. Liquid Glass, introduced with iOS 26, allows interface elements such as background layers, buttons, and context menus to subtly change based on light, movement, and user interaction. This design approach aims to make apps feel more immersive and visually appealing, while keeping usability and clarity intact. 
For WhatsApp, implementing Liquid Glass requires a full redesign of the app’s appearance. The report mentioned that the platform has already started compiling a beta version using the iOS 26 SDK with the latest Xcode build. By using the latest SDK, WhatsApp can access all the tools and APIs necessary to implement Liquid Glass elements efficiently. The team is currently refining the interface to ensure a smooth transition from the existing flat design to the new translucent, responsive look aesthetic.
 
According to the report, the main navigation components at the bottom of the screen are the first to receive the Liquid Glass treatment. Once polished, other interactive controls and menus will follow the same. WhatsApp is carefully testing transparency effects, reflections, and animations to ensure they do not interfere with readability or accessibility. WhatsApp may experiment with multiple configurations to balance system design alignment with its own functional needs. Early beta versions already show subtle transparency in tabs, menus, and buttons, with plans to expand this to all interface components. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple iPhone 17 series may launch at a starting price of Rs 86,000: Report

Nothing announces plans to open a retail store in India later this year

Circle to Search's scroll and translate feature to debut on Samsung phones

Adobe's Premiere video editing app with built-in AI tools coming to iPhone

OnePlus Pad 3 goes on sale in India: Check price, introductory offers, more

Topics :Tech NewsWhatsApp in IndiaWhatsApp featuresWhatsApp updateApple

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story