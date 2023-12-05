Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing's mid-ranger 'Phone 2a' to launch in India this week: Report

Nothing's mid-ranger 'Phone 2a' to launch in India this week: Report

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole design housing a 16-megapixel selfie shooter

Representative Image: Nothing Phone (2)
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nothing will reportedly announce its A-series midrange smartphone this week. According to a report by Android Central, the British electronic brand Nothing is gearing up for a potential release of the rumoured Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing's official handle has updated its bio on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), teasing an official announcement later this week. The company's bio now reads, "something is coming this week."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Additionally, the report states that the upcoming mid-range smartphone has appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a regulatory database in India, suggesting an imminent India launch.

Earlier, it was reported that the Nothing phone 2a is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel will supposedly have a punch-hole design and house a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the rumoured smartphone is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Many key specs and hardware details are still unknown, including the processor powering the smartphone. However, the report does state that the smartphone is expected to run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.

Nothing is expected to target the mid-range segment with the A-series lineup, with prices expected to be lower than its Android flagship- Nothing Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (2) was launched in July this year with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB on-board storage, starting at Rs 44,999.

Also Read

Nothing might bring 'A-series' smartphone lineup for mid-range segment

Samsung's next-generation foldables to feature bigger display: Report

Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

Vivo launches V29e phone with curved display in mid-range segment: Details

Apple iPhone SE 4 to feature iPhone 14-like design and Face ID: Know more

Air India moves its IT infrastructure to Cloud, shuts down two data centres

OnePlus 12 set to launch in China today: Know expected specs and more

Grand Theft Auto VI trailer unveiled: Know details, release date and more

AC companies plan cool designs for warming world, but high costs a hurdle

Larry Page, Elon Musk on opposite sides in debate over risks of AI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NothingsmartphonesIndian smartphone marketTechnology

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story