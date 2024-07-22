Gamma PS1 game emulator app for Apple iPhone gets more features: What's new

The Gamma PS1 emulator app for iOS is getting significant upgrades, including Multitap emulation, improved audio quality, and disc swapping functionality. The Gamma PS1 emulator is a retro-game emulation app that allows users to play video games made for PlayStation 1 on their iPhones. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gamma PS1’s developer Benjamin Stark said that the emulator’s iOS app has been updated with improved multiplayer support, disc swapping functionality, game library cover art, and more. Apple, earlier this year announced that it will be allowing video game emulator applications on iPhones through its App Store. With emulators, Apple opened up its ecosystem, allowing iPhone users to play older-generation video games from the likes of Nintendo, Sony, Mitashi and more. Gamma PS1 along with the likes of Delta are among the first few video game emulators available on Apple App store. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gamma PS1 game emulator: What’s new

Improved Audio

According to the App Store listing of the app, the Gamma emulator is getting an “Enhanced Audio” setting which will improve the in-game sound effects. In a statement to The Verge, Benjamin Stark, the developer of the Gamma PS1 emulator, stated that the new update improves the audio experience for gaming using “reverb and interpolation effects.”

Multimap emulation

For multiplayer support, the developer told the media outlet that the Gamma emulator app is getting PlayStation’s Multimap adapter emulation. The Multimap adapter was an accessory for the original Sony PlayStation gaming console which allowed the users to connect up to four controllers at the same time to the console. With emulation for this accessory, select games will get support for up to four players rather than just two, which is the default count.

Disc Swapping and cheats

More From This Section

With the new update Gamma PS1 emulator app is getting the ability to switch discs for games that have multiple parts, without having to go back to the main menu. The emulator app now also supports cheats, allowing users to modify the game or skip certain sections as per their preference.

Analog control

Gamma has added support for games that require analog controls. This is now possible as the app now gets the Sony DualShock controller’s analog stick support.

Other

Other notable changes include new controller skins and new game library cover art apart from bug fixes and improvements.