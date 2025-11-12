Threads add new features for podcast discovery and more: Check what's new

Meta’s social app Threads is adding a new feature, making it easier for users to discover and discuss their favourite podcast shows. According to the company, the platform will now highlight podcast links with colourful backgrounds and image previews so that posts about shows are easier to notice and play directly from the feed. Podcasters will also get a new option to add their show link to their profile for better visibility.

In a post on Threads, the company said, “Got a podcast? We want to hear it — and hear about it!” It also added that podcast previews are being tested to help users find and listen to episodes shared by creators.

Threads’ Podcast feature: What’s it ALSO READ: Meta's new Omnilingual AI can understand 1,600+ languages: How it works According to TechCrunch, this move is part of Threads’ broader plan to make the app a central space for podcast-related conversations. The platform is not meant for streaming or hosting podcasts; instead, it focuses on creating space for conversations about them. A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company wants Threads to become the main destination for people to talk about podcasts and engage with creators, a space currently spread across Reddit, X, Facebook, and Spotify. In another post on Threads, the company explained how podcasters can link their shows directly to their profiles. By selecting “Edit profile” and then choosing “Podcast,” creators can paste their show’s link, which will appear in the feed with a new visual preview. This update makes it easier for users to notice, open, and listen to podcast episodes shared on the platform.