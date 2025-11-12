Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google brings new Pixel Feature Drop: AI message summary, themes, more

Google brings new Pixel Feature Drop: AI message summary, themes, more

Pixel Feature Drop for November brings a seasonal Wicked theme pack, photo Remix in Messages, AI summaries for long group chats, power saving mode in Maps, AI mode in Search bar, and more

Google Pixel Feature Drop

Google Pixel Feature Drop

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has started rolling out a Pixel Feature Drop for November, a software update that delivers new and upgraded features to Pixel phones, tablets, earbuds, and watches. The November Pixel Drop bundles several changes aimed at communications, photography, and battery life. Key additions include the “Wicked: For Good” theme pack, photo “Remix” editor in Messages, AI summaries for long conversations, personalised edits in Google Photos, and a Power Saving mode for Google Maps while driving.
 
Additionally, this update expands the availability of the Journal app to older Pixel phones as earlier it was exclusive to the Pixel 10 series.
 

Google Pixel Drop for November: What’s new

  • Conversation summaries for notifications: Pixel devices will now be able to generate short AI summaries for long messages and group chats and surface those summaries in the notification shade. This summary feature will be available only on Pixel 9 and newer (excluding Pixel 9a).
  • New “Wicked: For Good” theme pack: Seasonal system theme packs (For Good, Glinda, Elphaba) that change wallpaper, icons, system sounds and GIFs; available through January 31, 2026, in the newly released Theme packs app by Google.
  • Power Saving mode in Google Maps: This update brings a driving view that prioritises essential directions only to extend battery life by up to four hours on select Pixel 10-series devices. Google notes actual savings depend on settings and conditions.
  • Remix photos inside Messages: Users will now be able to edit and reimagine photos directly within Google Messages. Remixed images will be visible to recipients regardless of the phone they use.
  • Personalised edits in Google Photos: Users in Google Photos will be able to apply edits such as removing sunglasses or opening closed eyes by using other labelled photos in a user’s gallery (face groups) to produce a natural result. Notably, this feature will be available for eligible Android users in the US only for now.
  • Scam detection for messages: A notification-level “Likely scam” alert will appear on messages that Google’s models identify as suspicious. This will only be available on Pixel 6 and newer phones in the US.
  • Magic Cue and Private AI Compute: Magic Cue suggestions are now powered by Google’s Private AI Compute (cloud-powered), which is said to be designed to deliver timely suggestions while keeping user data private to the account. The underlying Private AI Compute feature will be available on Pixel 10 and newer devices.
  • Home-screen search updates: The search bar will surface AI Mode and more suggested apps for quicker access to Google’s generative features.
  • Pixel VIPs and crisis badges: Prioritised notifications and crisis badges on the Contacts widget for designated VIP contacts; Pixel VIPs features require Pixel 6 and newer.
  • Wild Hokkaido theme: A new set of ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds added to the Sound Matters library.
  • Power and device app expansions:
    • Device Health and Support comes to Pixel 6 through Pixel 9.
    • Pixel Journal will be added to Pixel 8 and Pixel 9.
    • Magnifier will be available on Pixel Fold models.
    • Recorder summarisation expands to more languages on Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 models as listed by Google.

More From This Section

Omnilingual ASR is Meta's new suite of speech recognition models aimed at understanding lesser-known or low-resource languages

Meta's new Omnilingual AI can understand 1,600+ languages: How it works

Gemini-Powered Audio Overviews in Google Drive

Google Drive adds Gemini-powered Audio Overviews for summarising PDFs

AI jobs

Over 40% of India's IT, gig workforce adopt AI; employability rises

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and chief executive officer (CEO), Salesforce India (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

India's AI sector needs innovation, not regulation: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Xbox Cloud Gaming now in India

Xbox Cloud Gaming now available in India: How to get started, pricing, more

Topics : Google Technology News Google Pixel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon