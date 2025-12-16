Threads expands communities to 200+ topics, tests badges for active users

Meta’s social media platform Threads is rolling out updates to its communities feature. According to Meta, the platform is adding more topic-based spaces and testing new badges for active members. The company said that it has expanded the number of communities on Threads, making it easier for users to join conversations around shared interests.

Threads first introduced communities in October with over 100 topics. These included topics such as basketball, TV shows, K-pop, books and other interests. As per the company, communities were designed to give structure to conversations on such topics. Meta has stated that the platform now has over 200 communities.

Threads update: What's new Communities According to a report by TechCrunch, the newly added communities include more specific topics, such as team-based groups instead of one community for an entire sport. This includes NBA team communities like Lakers Threads, Knicks Threads and Spurs Threads. This move could encourage users who usually discuss niche interests on platforms like Reddit or X to spend more time on Threads instead. By offering dedicated spaces for focused discussions, Threads appears to be aiming for deeper engagement rather than just broad, timeline-based posts. It should be noted that communities on Threads are public spaces created by Meta, not by users themselves. Members can join conversations around specific topics, and the groups they join will appear on their Threads profile.