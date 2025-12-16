Zoom brings 'AI Companion' to web, opens access to free users: What's new

Zoom has announced AI Companion 3.0, the latest version of its AI assistant, expanding its use beyond meetings with a new web-based interface, agentic search, and workflow tools. The announcement also includes select AI Companion features becoming available to free Zoom Workplace Basic users, while full access is offered as a paid add-on. The free features for Workplace Basic users include meeting summaries, action-item lists, and insights from meetings, with usage limits.

Zoom AI Companion 3.0 features for free users

According to a report by TechCrunch, Zoom said users on its Basic plan will have limited access to AI Companion, with support available in up to three meetings per month. Each supported meeting will include features such as automated meeting summaries, in-meeting queries, and AI-generated notes. Basic users are also allowed up to 20 prompts via the side panel and the newly introduced web interface. Those looking for broader access can opt for a separate AI Companion subscription priced at Rs 1,080 per month (excluding GST).

Separately, the new web-based interface will include built-in conversation prompts designed to help users understand and explore the assistant’s capabilities.