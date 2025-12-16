Home / Technology / Tech News / Zoom brings 'AI Companion' to web, opens access to free users: What's new

Zoom brings 'AI Companion' to web, opens access to free users: What's new

Zoom has launched AI Companion 3.0 with a web interface and agentic tools, while extending limited meeting summaries and AI notes to free Zoom Workplace Basic users

Zoom AI Companion 3.0
Zoom AI Companion 3.0
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Zoom has announced AI Companion 3.0, the latest version of its AI assistant, expanding its use beyond meetings with a new web-based interface, agentic search, and workflow tools. The announcement also includes select AI Companion features becoming available to free Zoom Workplace Basic users, while full access is offered as a paid add-on. The free features for Workplace Basic users include meeting summaries, action-item lists, and insights from meetings, with usage limits.

Zoom AI Companion 3.0 features

  • AI Companion 3.0 adds agentic retrieval that can search meeting summaries, transcripts, and notes within Zoom Workplace, along with connected third-party services such as Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive; Gmail and Outlook support is listed as coming soon.
  • A post-meeting follow-up template automatically generates follow-up tasks and drafts email messages based on meeting discussions and identified to-do items.
  • The Daily Reflection Report feature summarises meetings, tasks, and updates from across the day to help users review and prioritise their work.
  • An agentic writing mode allows users to draft, edit, and refine business documents using context from specific meetings or resources, with edits made alongside the AI in a canvas-style interface.
  • Content created with AI Companion can be exported in multiple formats, including Markdown, PDF, Microsoft Word, and Zoom Docs.
  • Users can continue editing and collaborating in Zoom Docs using shared comments, version history, and co-authoring tools.
  • AI Companion 3.0 includes an AI-based brainstorming tool designed to assist with projects and presentations.
  • For Custom AI Companion customers, a deep research mode analyses multiple meetings and documents to generate consolidated insights for follow-up actions.

Zoom AI Companion 3.0 features for free users

According to a report by TechCrunch, Zoom said users on its Basic plan will have limited access to AI Companion, with support available in up to three meetings per month. Each supported meeting will include features such as automated meeting summaries, in-meeting queries, and AI-generated notes. Basic users are also allowed up to 20 prompts via the side panel and the newly introduced web interface. Those looking for broader access can opt for a separate AI Companion subscription priced at Rs 1,080 per month (excluding GST).
 
Separately, the new web-based interface will include built-in conversation prompts designed to help users understand and explore the assistant’s capabilities.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google to stop notifying users of personal info leaks on dark web in 2026

CES 2026: LG to unveil Micro RGB Evo tech for TVs, to rival Sony True RGB

Apple releases iOS 26.3 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

OPPO Reno 15c unveiled, may arrive in India as Reno 15: What to expect

Soon, you can personalise Google Discover feed using text prompts: Report

Topics :Technology NewsZoomartifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story