Zoom brings 'AI Companion' to web, opens access to free users: What's new

Zoom AI Companion 3.0 features
- AI Companion 3.0 adds agentic retrieval that can search meeting summaries, transcripts, and notes within Zoom Workplace, along with connected third-party services such as Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive; Gmail and Outlook support is listed as coming soon.
- A post-meeting follow-up template automatically generates follow-up tasks and drafts email messages based on meeting discussions and identified to-do items.
- The Daily Reflection Report feature summarises meetings, tasks, and updates from across the day to help users review and prioritise their work.
- An agentic writing mode allows users to draft, edit, and refine business documents using context from specific meetings or resources, with edits made alongside the AI in a canvas-style interface.
- Content created with AI Companion can be exported in multiple formats, including Markdown, PDF, Microsoft Word, and Zoom Docs.
- Users can continue editing and collaborating in Zoom Docs using shared comments, version history, and co-authoring tools.
- AI Companion 3.0 includes an AI-based brainstorming tool designed to assist with projects and presentations.
- For Custom AI Companion customers, a deep research mode analyses multiple meetings and documents to generate consolidated insights for follow-up actions.
Zoom AI Companion 3.0 features for free users
