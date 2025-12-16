OPPO Reno 15c unveiled, may arrive in India as Reno 15: What to expect

OPPO is reportedly gearing up to expand its Reno series in India with the launch of the anticipated Reno 15. The Chinese smartphone maker has recently released the Reno 15c in its home country, and according to a report by 91Mobiles, it will be rebranded as the OPPO Reno 15 for India. The launch of the OPPO Reno 15c offers Indian consumers an idea of what to expect from the OPPO Reno 15.

OPPO Reno 15: What to expect

According to 91Mobiles, OPPO is likely to replace the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 used in the Reno 14 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 on the Reno 15. The anticipated phone is expected to retain the 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate seen on the OPPO Reno 14. Design-wise, the Reno 15 may use an aluminium alloy frame and offer similar dust and water resistance — reportedly up to an IP69 rating — in line with its predecessor.

The camera setup is also expected to mirror the Reno 14, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera with up to 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP front-facing camera, though minor sensor upgrades are possible. A key change could be the battery, with the Reno 15 expected to house a 6,500mAh unit compared to the Reno 14's 5,000mAh battery, while continuing to support 80W fast charging. The Reno 15 is likely to run ColorOS 16 out of the box.