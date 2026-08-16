Three in four spacetech startups yet to raise equity capital: Tracxn data

India may have joined a club of three nations with private orbital launch capability following Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 milestone, but three among four of the country’s space startups are still waiting on their first funding round. Data from market research firm Tracxn shows that out of 285 spacetech startups, just 72 have raised equity funding, pushing total sector investment to $871 million across 241 rounds.

Overall annual funding grew fivefold over four years, rising from $43 million across 12 rounds in 2021 to $200 million across 53 rounds in 2025. The sector also unlocked late-stage funding for the first time in 2025 — securing $17 million that year and a further $53 million through July 2026 — indicating that startups are evolving from early development toward pre-commercial operations.