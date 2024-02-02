Tim Cook confirms Apple AI integration coming later this year: Report

During Apple's quarterly earnings call on February 1, CEO, Tim Cook revealed that the company is working on AI features that will be announced later this year. According to a news report by The Verge, Cook mentioned "generative AI" several times during the event while confirming Apple's ongoing work in this field.

"As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year," Cook said in his remarks.

Cook's statement aligns with previous reports claiming that Apple will likely overhaul iOS for iPhone by integrating generative artificial intelligence at the operating system level. Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his weekly newsletter, stated that he believes iOS 18 is going to be the biggest software update in iPhone history. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," noted Gurman.

According to reports, Apple has been exploring ways to incorporate gen-AI features into its virtual assistant Siri and Messages app for features like text summarisation, suggestions and more. Similarly, other apps across Apple's platform, such as Apple Music, Pages and Keynotes, will likely get the AI treatment, too.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will likely take place in the second week of June.