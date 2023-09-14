Top 5 websites to sell your old phones and get instant cash in 2023

If you are looking for a new mobile phone, but before that, you want to sell your old device and have no idea where to sell then this article is for you. We have brought you a collection of websites where you can sell your used phone at a very good price.

You will not only sell your old device but will get the device at a very good exchange rate. So if you are looking to sell your old device then here are the top 5 websites, where you can sell your old device at a good price.

Top 5 websites to sell your old phone Flipkart This is one of the leading e-commerce portals in India that allows you to sell your old device under the 'Sell Back Program.' This program allows customers to sell their old phones and receive the correct buy-back value in the form of a Flipkart e-voucher. The best thing is that the facility is available to all consumers irrespective of whether you have purchased your mobile from Flipkart or not. The program is available at around 1700 pincodes in India.

Steps to sell your old phone at Flipkart:

Step 1: Visit the official website and select the ‘Sell Back’ category

Step 2: Share brand, model, and IMEI number. Also, share the price range you want to sell at.

Step 3: Once the order is confirmed, the order will be picked up within 48 hours from the doorsteps.

Step 4: Post the evaluation, the network partner will offer the final price to the customer and money will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

Cashify

This is a very popular website which is used to sell old mobile phones. One can also buy old devices from Cashify. This platform is considered one of the best platforms to sell your used mobile phone. This works very smoothly and you can also sell any other device, like desktops, laptops, TVs, gaming systems, tablets, and iMacs at Cashify. Many users believe that Cashify is the highest-paying application for used devices.

Steps to sell your old phone at Cashify:

Step 1: Visit the Cashify website or application, and select the brand name and model.

Step 2: Share details about the phone to get the exact value of your device.

Step 3: Schedule the doorstep date and time for doorstep pickup.

Step 4: Once the pick-up is complete, you will get the money at your doorstep.

Instacash

Instacash is another credible platform to sell your old phone. All you have to do is download their program which has an algorithm that determines the value of your old phone. Instacash also accepts dead phones. You can choose how you want to be paid, You can be paid via Paytm, IMPS, or NEFT, however, for pickup they charge some fees.

Instacash service is available in 19 cities, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Surat, Noida, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Patna, Mysore, Vijayawada, Hubli, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar.

Steps to sell your old phone at Instacash:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Instacash and share your details about your device.

Step 2: You will get an instant buyback offer after a quick app diagnostic.

Step 3: Schedule a time and date to pick up your device.

Step 4: Choose the payment mode, Paytm or bank transfer, and get paid even before handing over the phone.

Budli

Buldi is another website that buys used old phones. If your mobile model is listed in Budli you can just share the details and earn equivalent cash money. In case you have a quite older or less popular model, you can request the company and the Budli team will get back to you within 72 hours.

If your request is accepted, your device will be collected from your doorstep, then inspected and shipped. Thereafter, money will be transferred to your bank account in the next 24 hours.

Steps to sell your old phone at Budli:

Step 1: Visit the Budli website and share accurate details about your old device.

Step 2: Accept the price quote offered by the company, print a shipping label, and pack your product.

Step 3: Once your product is accepted, payment will be transferred to your bank account or check within seven working days of receipt of your device.

Olx

This is one of the most used websites where you sell your old smartphones, This is a very popular platform. This website directly connects the buyer and the seller, however, you have to share all the necessary details on the platform.

You can communicate with the buyer directly and even negotiate the price. You both then make plans to meet, and if your device looks good to the buyer, he will pay you instantly. In other ways, Olx attracts customers to your product.

Steps to sell your old phone at Olx:

Step 1: Visit the official Olx website or download the application from the Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the Sell your item now button, appearing at the top of the right corner of the home page.

Step 3: Select the item you are selling under the preferred categories and add accurate information about the product.

Step 4: Add seller information and make sure all the information is up to date so that customers can easily connect with you.

Step 5: Add images of your product to show its current condition and click on the post button.

Step 6: If any user likes your product, he will contact you either through a chat option or by calling the number you have provided and you will schedule a meeting to exchange products and receive payment instantly.