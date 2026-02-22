US SC ruling on Trump's tariffs: A China worry for India's iPhone exports

Fentanyl duty was imposed on China and a few other countries across products to pressure them to take action on it. Taking advantage of high duty in China, Apple Inc pushed the pedal on exports from India last year, which is reflected in the fact that exports of smartphones, mainly iPhones, went up by 200 per cent between April and November, hitting $12.54 billion.

Smartphone exports accounted for over one-fifth of exports to the US in this period and the huge increase not only made up for the fall in exports in many key commodities but ensured that overall shipments from India did not fall but grew despite the imposition of a 50 per cent penal duty across broad swathes of commodities as retaliation for buying Russian oil.