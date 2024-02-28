Vehicles with Apple's next-generation CarPlay system set to arrive in 2024

Previewed at the Apple’s annual developers conference, dubbed World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), in 2022, the next-generation CarPlay system is set to arrive in 2024. The US-based technology giant has updated the CarPlay support page, which now has a banned stating the “First models arrive in 2024” under the next-generation of CarPlay section.

In December last year, automobile makers Aston Martin and Porsche previewed the upcoming CarPlay version on their vehicles with the former confirming that the first car featuring the updated software will be launching in 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to a report by MacRumors, the iOS 17.4 beta version, which was released for testing earlier this month, had codes indicating eight new CarPlay apps. Some of these apps include “Auto Settings” app for managing paired iPhones and adjusting vehicle settings, “Car Camera” app for displaying vehicle’s rear-view camera feed, closures for indicating if any of the vehicle's doors are opened, and more.

New apps for controlling the vehicle's climate control and infotainment system were also referenced in the codes. Additionally, an app for displaying air pressure level on each of the vehicle’s tyres is also reportedly under development. The report also stated that with next-generation CarPlay, a “Goodbye” screen would be displayed when the driver shuts off the vehicle.

Apple first previewed the next-generation CarPlay system at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2022, promising that the in-car software solution will provide a deep integration with the vehicle itself. The next-generation CarPlay will be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle, creating an experience that is unified and consistent. This will allow users to control the radio or change the climate directly through CarPlay. It will also render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and much more information, on the instrument cluster using widgets. Additionally, the upcoming CarPlay version will let users personalise their driving experience by selecting between multiple gauge cluster designs and receive information from Weather and Music apps directly onto their car’s dashboard.