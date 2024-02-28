Bill Gates visits Microsoft's India Development Center in Hyderabad

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited the tech giant's India Development Center (IDC) in Hyderabad, the company said.

Gates addressed some of India's brightest engineering minds at the IDC, Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft IDC, and CVP, Experiences + Devices India said as he shared Gates' "optimism over the opportunity for an AI-powered India".

"History comes full circle as philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates paid a visit to the Microsoft India Development Center (IDC)...a center of innovation he envisioned in 1998," the company said in a note capturing Gates' Tuesday visit.

The development centre is celebrating its 25th year of research, engineering, and development, marking its pivotal role in shaping world-class products such as Azure, Windows, Office, Bing, Copilot, and other AI applications, according to the company.

"It was rewarding to watch Bill address some of India's brightest engineering minds at IDC, our biggest asset. Echoing his optimism over the opportunity for an AI-powered India, IDC is excited to drive innovation from India for Microsoft - from AI and cloud to security and gaming," Kumar said.

It may be recalled that Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, during his recent visit to India, had highlighted the country's unique potential to realise the promise of AI.

This sentiment is particularly relevant with IDC delivering pioneering research and development across various domains, including AI applications, Microsoft said.

Earlier this month, Nadella had said the momentum around developers and development in India is "unbelievable", as he outlined his vision on AI transformation imperatives in areas such as healthcare and education, and spoke of innovation around Copilot artificial intelligence assistant.

Nadella had also announced expansion of the 'code without barriers' initiative to India which he said would help 75,000 women developers by 2024.

"India is a place where momentum around developers, development is unbelievable," Nadella had said in Bengaluru.

The Microsoft top boss had also spoken about unlocking productivity across business with Microsoft Copilot, building transformation AI solutions with Microsoft Azure, and on AI safety.

At that time, Nadella said he is excited to see new, innovative startups in India.

India is expected to overtake the US as the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027, Nadella had stated.

"Today as we speak, India is number two only next to the United States in terms of the total number of developers on GitHub and it's going to cross in 2028, I believe, or 2027... it is going to cross... So it's going to be the place where the most number of developers are going to be in."



Nadella had said, "it is just awesome to see the human capital of this country really embrace this new platform and effectively lead the new platform shifts.