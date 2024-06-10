Vijay Sales announces Apple Days Sale with offers on iPhones, Macs and more

Vijay Sales has brought back “Apple Days Sale” in which the home-grown electronics retail chain is offering discounts and bank offers on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Watches, AirPods, HomePod Mini, Applecare+, and select Apple accessories. In the sale, there are instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000 available from ICICI Bank and SBI Bank.
Vijay Sales also offers MyVS loyalty program, which credits in-store and online shoppers with loyalty points and every point is equal to a rupee when redeeming points at the store. Moreover, in partnership with Cashify, it is offering up to Rs 12,000 bonus on top of exchange value in trade-in deals at in-store purchases.
Apple iPhone
Vijay Sales has said that the higher storage variants of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can be bought at nearly the same price as lower storage variants after including all offers.
iPhone 15 (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 70,900
- Bank discount: Rs 6,000
- Effective price: Rs 64,900
iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 80,290
- Bank discount: Rs 6,000
- Effective price: Rs 74,290
iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 126,990
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 123,990
iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 148,990
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 145,990
iPhone 14 (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 60,990
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 57,990
iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 69,990
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 66,990
iPhone 13 (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 51,999
- Bank discount: Rs 1,000
- Effective price: Rs 50,999
Apple iPad
The base variant of the iPad 9th Gen, launched at Rs 30,900, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 24,990 and the base variant of the iPad Pro is offered at effective price of Rs 91,000, inclusive of Rs 4,000 discount from ICICI bank and SBI Bank.
iPad 9th Gen
- Sale price: Rs 26,990
- Bank discount: Rs 2,000
- Effective price: Rs 24,990
iPad 10th Gen
- Sale price: Rs 32,900
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 29,900
iPad Air 5th Gen
- Sale price: Rs 49,490
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 45,490
iPad Air 11-inch
- Sale price: Rs 57,000
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 53,000
iPad Air 13-inch
- Sale price: Rs 76,000
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 72,000
iPad Pro 11-inch
- Sale price: Rs 95,000
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 91,000
iPad Pro 13-inch
- Sale price: Rs 123,500
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 119,500
Apple MacBook
MacBook Air with M3 is available at Rs 106,900 onwards during the Apple Days Sale. Likewise, the MacBook Pro with M3, launched at Rs 169,900 onwards, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 147,890 – inclusive of Rs 5,000 instant cashback from ICICI Bank and SBI bank.
MacBook Air M3
- Sale price: Rs 106,900
- Bank discount: Rs 10,000
- Effective price: Rs 96,900
MacBook Air M2
- Sale price: Rs 91,490
- Bank discount: Rs 10,000
- Effective price: Rs 81,490
MacBook Air M1
- Sale price: Rs 72,490
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 67,490
MacBook Pro M3
- Sale price: Rs 157,890
- Bank discount: Rs 10,000
- Effective price: Rs 147,890
MacBook Pro M3 Pro
- Sale price: Rs 185,490
- Bank discount: Rs 10,000
- Effective price: Rs 175,490
MacBook Pro M3 Max
- Sale price: Rs 295,890
- Bank discount: Rs 10,000
- Effective price: Rs 285,890
Apple Watch series
The Apple Watch Series 9 is available at Rs 39,100 onwards and an additional discount of Rs 2500 is being offered which will bring the price down to 36,600 whereas the Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation) is offered at Rs 27,900 and an additional discount of Rs 2,000 can be availed from ICICI Bank and SBI Bank in the form of instant discount.
Apple Watch Series 9
- Sale price: Rs 39,100
- Bank discount: Rs 2,500
- Effective price: Rs 36,600
Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)
- Sale price: Rs 27,900
- Bank discount: Rs 2,000
- Effective price: Rs 25,900
Apple Watch Series Ultra
- Sale price: Rs 83,800
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 79,800
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Pro (second-generation) with USB-C are offered at an effective price of Rs 21,090, including Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards.
Apple HomePod
HomePod Mini is available at an effective price of Rs 8,390, including Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI and SBI Bank cards.