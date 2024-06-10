Apple WWDC kicks off at 10:30 pm: Where to watch livestream, what to expect

Apple is set to kick off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10 at Apple Park, Cupertino, US. The four-day annual developers-focused conference will start with a keynote address, which is scheduled to commence from 10:30 pm (IST). During the keynote address, Apple is anticipated to unveil its plan of action to take on rivals, such as Microsoft and Google, in the artificial intelligence space. Moreover, the US-based technology giant would share details about its upcoming operating system (OS) versions for the iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

Apple WWDC 2024: Where to watch

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Set to start at 10:30 pm (IST), the keynote address from Apple at WWDC 2024 will be live streamed online on Apple website and its official YouTube channel for a global audience. You can also watch the keynote event in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect

Artificial intelligence is expected to be the main talking point at Apple’s WWDC 2024. Apple is anticipated to take big steps by incorporating AI into its apps and services such as Mail app, Messages app, voice assistant Siri, and more. Potential enhancements to these services include AI-generated replies in the Mail, smart suggestions in Messages, and AI-powered photo editing tools in the Photos app.

Among the notable upgrades within Apple’s native apps and services is expected to be related to its digital assistant Siri. Apple has likely partnered with Microsoft-backed OpenAI to bring its GPT AI model backing for Siri. This would bring some advanced capabilities to Apple’s digital assistant, including improved natural language processing, multi-modality and even capability for handling in-app functions on user’s command.

Upcoming operating systems for Apple devices would likely bring other changes as well, especially in terms of design. Beyond AI, iOS 18 is expected to bring support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) which the company has confirmed previously. There might be new customisation options for home screen icons, a more streamlined Settings app, and improved functionalities in core apps like Safari browser.

While Apple’s major focus is expected to remain on the software front, the company has recently followed a trend of unveiling or offering a glimpse of upcoming devices during WWDC events. Although no major surprise hardware announcement is expected, Apple could bring some updates to existing products. For example, Apple could bring the M4 chip that recently launched alongside the iPad Pro model to the MacBook lineup. There have also been reports of an upgraded Apple TV box announcement.

Apple WWDC 2024: Watch keynote livestream

