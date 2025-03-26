Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo previews Vision MR headset amid competition from Apple, Samsung, Meta

Vivo showcased a prototype model of its maiden mixed-reality headset, called Vision, at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in China

Vivo mixed-reality Vision headset (Image Vivo)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Chinese electronics brand Vivo is planning to launch its first mixed-reality headset called "Vision". At the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in China, Vivo said that its maiden mixed-reality platform will work with the company's "Blue Technology Matrix", which includes proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models, imaging processes, and more. The company also said that it will focus on developing robotic products for the consumer market by combining both technologies.
 

Vivo mixed reality Vision headset: What to expect

 
Vivo officially showcased a prototype model of its upcoming Vision headset at the conference. The headset appears to feature a pair of sensors at the bottom of the frame, likely to track the hand gestures and movement of the user – similar to Apple Vision Pro. This suggests that the wearer will be able to navigate around the system using gesture control. It is currently unknown if the headset will support high-quality visual pass-through and eye movement tracking mechanisms. The headset also appears to be featuring a stretchable headband at the back to offer stability and comfort while wearing.  
 
Information regarding specifications and the operating system is expected to be revealed in the coming months. 

Vivo's expansion into robotics

 
Hu Baishan, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Vivo, said that the company has successfully established a "Robotics Lab." He said that the company is planning to apply its experience in areas such as LLMs (large language models) and imaging, along with the spatial computing capabilities, which it will gain through the Vision platform to advance in the field of robotics.  
 
Vivo said that its "Blue Technology Matrix" (BlueImage, BlueLM, BlueOS, BlueChip, and BlueVolt), combined with the real-time spatial computing capabilities of Vivo Vision will develop the "brain" and "eyes" of robots. The company also stated that it will focus on developing robotic products for personal and home use, which will integrate the technology into the daily lives of the consumer.
Topics :VivoMixed Reality handsetRobotics

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

