Apple schedules WWDC 2025 for June 9 week, revamped OS platforms expected

Apple has announced that its 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place online from June 9 to 13. The event will commence with a keynote address, during which the company will share insights into the "latest Apple software and technologies." Additionally, Apple will host an exclusive in-person event at Apple Park on June 9, where developers can watch the keynote and engage directly with Apple experts.

This year's conference will offer video sessions along with opportunities to interact with Apple engineers and designers through online labs. These sessions will be accessible via the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel.

Although Apple has not disclosed the specifics, it is anticipated that the company will unveil the next-generation operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Furthermore, updates related to Apple Intelligence and enhancements to the Siri digital assistant are expected.

Apple WWDC 2025: What to expect

New operating systems

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning "one of the most dramatic software overhauls" in Apple's history this year. As per the report, the forthcoming OS updates—iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 (internally code-named "Luck") and macOS 16 ("Cheer")—are expected to focus on creating a more unified software experience across Apple devices.

The next generation of Apple's operating systems is likely to integrate design elements from visionOS, the software that powers the Vision Pro headset. Expected changes include greater transparency effects, redesigned interface elements, and a more structured visual hierarchy. VisionOS is known for its circular app icons, translucent panels, and 3D depth effects. While features such as gesture-based controls may not transition directly to iOS or macOS, the overall design shift is anticipated to enhance consistency across Apple's ecosystem.

Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging support to iPhones with the iOS 19 update, improving cross-platform messaging security.

Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades

Apple's AI-driven Siri upgrade, originally anticipated with iOS 18.4, has likely been postponed until the next major OS release. The update is expected to bring enhanced context-awareness, on-screen recognition, and in-app functionalities, making Siri more intuitive and capable. Further details on these advancements may be shared during WWDC 2025.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly exploring a collaboration with Google to integrate Gemini AI into its Apple Intelligence framework, potentially giving users an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT. A recent report from 9To5Google indicated that Gemini AI might soon be embedded in Apple's Writing Tools and Siri functionalities.

New hardware

While Apple typically does not introduce new hardware at its annual developers' conference, it occasionally offers previews of upcoming devices. There is speculation that the company might showcase an early look at the anticipated iPhone 17 Slim model. Additionally, Apple could outline its plans for extending Apple Intelligence features to wearable devices. Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is developing Apple Watch models and AirPods with integrated cameras to support advanced Visual Intelligence capabilities.