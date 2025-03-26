Home / Technology / Tech News / PUBG Mobile Update 3.7 Part 2 is coming soon with new weapons and scope

PUBG Mobile Update 3.7 Part 2 is coming soon with new weapons and scope

PUBG Mobile Update 3.7's part 2 will bring new melee weapons, supplies, and a scope. Details on whether these additions will roll out to BGMI or not are still under wraps

Player Unknown's BattleGrounds Mobile, popularly known as PUBG Mobile, is set to release the second part of its update version 3.7. Game developer Krafton has recently announced that Part 2 of PUBG Mobile Version 3.7 will arrive soon to bring a new wave of arsenal upgrades and gameplay innovations to players.
 
According to an Instagram post made by PUBG Mobile’s official page, this new part of update 3.7 will introduce new melee weapons, supplies and a scope. It has been commonly noticed that the updates that PUBG introduces soon make their way to the Indian version of the game, BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India.  ALSO READ | Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes today, March 26: Win weapon skins, diamonds
 

PUBG Mobile Update 3.7 Part 2: What to expect

 
According to a report by India Today Gaming, the latest update to the game’s Part 2 expansion comes with a new bundled supply item designed to streamline the looting process. Complete details about the bundle haven’t been revealed yet, but reportedly, it will let players pick up a single item containing multiple essential supplies, saving precious seconds in high-stakes situations.
 
An addition to the arsenal is reportedly going to be a high-damage close-quarters weapon that’s already being called a potential game-changer. As per India Today Gaming, if players have quick reflexes and raw power, then it is highly likely that they will emerge victorious in a close combat with this weapon. 
 
Krafton has neither announced when these additions will go live in the game nor has it announced whether they will make way to BGMI or not. Further details about the India launch of these features might be revealed in the coming weeks.
 
